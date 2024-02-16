Advertisement
Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin ETFs experienced a significant influx of funds, adding over 13,460 BTC in a single day
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 18:29
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Eight Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have collectively added 13,460 BTC, amounting to approximately $701.8 million, to their holdings in a single day, as reported by on-chain data provider Lookonchain. 

This move contrasts with the decrease in holdings by Grayscale, which reduced its BTC position by 2,555 BTC, valued at $133 million. 

Leading the charge in this influx were iShares (Blackrock) and Fidelity, adding 6,380 BTC ($332.7M) and 3,228 BTC ($168M) respectively, showing growing confidence and interest in cryptocurrency from traditional financial institutions.

Potential impact on Bitcoin prices

According to CryptoQuant, a provider of on-chain data, the continuous inflow into spot Bitcoin ETFs could significantly influence Bitcoin's price trajectory. 

The analysis suggests that if the current buying pressure persists, Bitcoin's price could potentially reach $112,000 this year. 

The least optimistic scenario, as per CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju, would see BTC at least hitting $55,000. 

This optimistic forecast is based on the effect of ETF inflows on Bitcoin’s market capitalization and a specific ratio that historically indicates whether prices are over or undervalued.

Outshining traditional investments

Bitcoin ETFs are not just reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape; they are also making a profound impact on traditional investment benchmarks, notably outperforming gold. The net cumulative flows for the ten leading Bitcoin ETFs have doubled in the past three days to over $3 billion, a milestone that took gold ETFs nearly two years to achieve.

This shift shows a growing preference among investors for digital currencies over traditional precious metals, with Bitcoin ETFs now considered a legitimate and increasingly popular asset class. The surge in Bitcoin ETF investments reflects a broader acceptance and enthusiasm for cryptocurrency, challenging gold's long-standing status as a safe-haven asset.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

