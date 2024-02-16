Bitcoin ETFs See Major Influx of Fresh Funds

Advertisement

Eight Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have collectively added 13,460 BTC, amounting to approximately $701.8 million, to their holdings in a single day, as reported by on-chain data provider Lookonchain.

This move contrasts with the decrease in holdings by Grayscale, which reduced its BTC position by 2,555 BTC, valued at $133 million.

Leading the charge in this influx were iShares (Blackrock) and Fidelity, adding 6,380 BTC ($332.7M) and 3,228 BTC ($168M) respectively, showing growing confidence and interest in cryptocurrency from traditional financial institutions.

Potential impact on Bitcoin prices

According to CryptoQuant, a provider of on-chain data, the continuous inflow into spot Bitcoin ETFs could significantly influence Bitcoin's price trajectory.

The analysis suggests that if the current buying pressure persists, Bitcoin's price could potentially reach $112,000 this year.

The least optimistic scenario, as per CryptoQuant's CEO Ki Young Ju, would see BTC at least hitting $55,000.

This optimistic forecast is based on the effect of ETF inflows on Bitcoin’s market capitalization and a specific ratio that historically indicates whether prices are over or undervalued.

Outshining traditional investments

Bitcoin ETFs are not just reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape; they are also making a profound impact on traditional investment benchmarks, notably outperforming gold. The net cumulative flows for the ten leading Bitcoin ETFs have doubled in the past three days to over $3 billion, a milestone that took gold ETFs nearly two years to achieve.

This shift shows a growing preference among investors for digital currencies over traditional precious metals, with Bitcoin ETFs now considered a legitimate and increasingly popular asset class. The surge in Bitcoin ETF investments reflects a broader acceptance and enthusiasm for cryptocurrency, challenging gold's long-standing status as a safe-haven asset.