Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details

Analytics account on the X social media platform Spotonchain has published a report, revealing impressive total Bitcoin ETF inflows this week.

After withdrawing funds from these ETFs en masse recently, investor sentiment shows a confident reversal with almost one billion US dollars going to the ETFs during the week.

BlackRock maintains leadership among ETFs

Including the inflows counted on March 21, the total amount of funds entering spot Bitcoin ETFs since Monday stands at $785.6 million. BlackRock’s IBIT has attracted the largest amount of investor funds—6,342.47 BTC worth $535,582,902. On Friday, March 21, IBIT absorbed 1,250 BTC, equal to $105,554,875. However, taking into account the outflows as well, the overall flows stand at $744.3 million.

According to the Coinglass data, on that day, IBIT was the only ETF to receive any inflows. GBTC lost 260.15 BTC. Thus, the cumulative inflows on Friday comprised 987.12 BTC.

🇺🇸 Spot ETF: 🟢$744.3M to $BTC and 🔴$102.9M to $ETH

🗓 Week: 17 to 21 Mar 2025



👉 BTC ETFs have recorded 6 consecutive net inflows, totaling $785.6M.



👉 ETH ETFs have seen 13 consecutive net outflows (2.5 weeks), totaling -$389.2M.



Follow @spotonchain and check out the latest… pic.twitter.com/buCPOmXVQs — Spot On Chain (@spotonchain) March 22, 2025

On March 20, BlackRock (IBIT), Fidelity (FBTC), and VanEck (HODL) welcomed 1,980, 105.98, and 137.08 BTC, respectively.

Overall, inflows into various Bitcoin ETFs took place every day over the past week with BlackRock constantly scoring the biggest investment amounts.

As for Ethereum ETFs, the situation here is entirely different. The total flows constituted -$102.9 million, while the outflows logged -$389.2 million.

Huge $252.5 million in Bitcoin on the move

As reported by the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, a massive Bitcoin transaction—2,999 BTC—was spotted several hours ago.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 2,999 #BTC (252,505,339 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/UPx3GsIcdh — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 22, 2025

This amount of crypto was valued at $252,505,339 at the time of the transfer. This crypto batch was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. The community’s reaction was mixed. Many users responded with bullish comments, while others questioned the goal of this transaction, wondering about the identities of the sending and the receiving wallets, which Whale Alert tagged as unknown.

At the time of this writing, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $84,230.