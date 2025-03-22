Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Nearly $1 Billion in Inflows: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 8:14
    Recent analytics data reveals staggering inflows in Bitcoin exchange-traded funds
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Analytics account on the X social media platform Spotonchain has published a report, revealing impressive total Bitcoin ETF inflows this week.

    After withdrawing funds from these ETFs en masse recently, investor sentiment shows a confident reversal with almost one billion US dollars going to the ETFs during the week.

    BlackRock maintains leadership among ETFs

    Including the inflows counted on March 21, the total amount of funds entering spot Bitcoin ETFs since Monday stands at $785.6 million. BlackRock’s IBIT has attracted the largest amount of investor funds—6,342.47 BTC worth $535,582,902. On Friday, March 21, IBIT absorbed 1,250 BTC, equal to $105,554,875. However, taking into account the outflows as well, the overall flows stand at $744.3 million.

    According to the Coinglass data, on that day, IBIT was the only ETF to receive any inflows. GBTC lost 260.15 BTC. Thus, the cumulative inflows on Friday comprised 987.12 BTC.

    On March 20, BlackRock (IBIT), Fidelity (FBTC), and VanEck (HODL) welcomed 1,980, 105.98, and 137.08 BTC, respectively.

    Overall, inflows into various Bitcoin ETFs took place every day over the past week with BlackRock constantly scoring the biggest investment amounts.

    As for Ethereum ETFs, the situation here is entirely different. The total flows constituted -$102.9 million, while the outflows logged -$389.2 million.

    Huge $252.5 million in Bitcoin on the move

    As reported by the popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, a massive Bitcoin transaction—2,999 BTC—was spotted several hours ago.

    This amount of crypto was valued at $252,505,339 at the time of the transfer. This crypto batch was moved from one anonymous wallet to another. The community’s reaction was mixed. Many users responded with bullish comments, while others questioned the goal of this transaction, wondering about the identities of the sending and the receiving wallets, which Whale Alert tagged as unknown.

    At the time of this writing, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $84,230.

    #Spot Bitcoin ETF #BlackRock #Bitcoin

