Sparklo (SPRK) Sale Campaign Still in Spotlight while Chainlink (LINK) and XRP Surge in Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

When it comes to the finance sector, cryptocurrency is no small business as the sector is worth over $2.2 trillion (September 2021). The sector is also a business haven for investors who flock around investing in various tokens and coins in a bid to boost their funds but the sector isn’t a predictable one as it is tagged as “the most volatile and unpredictable” sector by various business experts.

Even though the sector is known for not being stable, that hasn’t deterred investors and businesses as the sector is growing in acceptance across all industries.

It is important for investors not to throw their funds carelessly around the sector which is why it is always safe in precious metals like Sparklo (SPRK).

Supporters of Sparklo (SPRK) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Chainlink (LINK) reacts on latest market news

This past Sunday, May 7th 2023, Chainlink (LINK) experienced a massive decline as the token fell by over 0.51% and is down to $6.94 with signs of going down further.

Chainlink (LINK) recently just announced that its price feeds are live on testnet on Base which is Chainlink (LINK) layer-2 (L2) network as it is being hosted by Coin base. Coin base makes use of Ethereum massive blockchain security to provide seamless access to users and in March – Chainlink (LINK) announced their partnership.

In a statement, the lead of Base, Jesse Pollak said:

“We are super excited to launch BASE with collaborators such as Chainlink (LINK), and to join the Chainlink (LINK) scale program to empower developers with the critical data and services they need to build their applications”. Is the partnership really benefiting Chainlink (LINK)?

Users and investors have asked this question as Chainlink (LINK) just slumped from over $9 to battling around $6 as stated earlier.

XRP battles law case with the SEC over falsification of agenda

Recently, all was going well for XPR until the founder and CIO of CyberCapital, Justin Bons accused the executives of Ripple for falsely promoting the token as a decentralized and permissionless network.

To assert his claim, James Bons has stated the XRP consensus relies on Unique Node Lists (UNLs) operated by centralized parties among which includes XPRL Foundation.

To be frank, this contradicts everything XRP told traders and investors in its whitepaper as the presence of a node deems a token as untrustworthy and can’t be allowed to participate in the consensus.

The legal tussle has also affected the price of XRP as the token has dropped by 4.2% over the past 7 days and is trading presently at $0.4387.

Sparklo (SPRK) evolves into the new investment tool for Gold fans

Sparklo (SPRK) is an investment platform which allows people to fractionally invest in silver, gold and platinum. Each investment will result in an NFT being minted and fractionalized, through which users can then invest in. If a user purchases the entire NFT, they can have the real-world asset (silver, gold or platinum) delivered to a location of their choice.

Sparklo (SPRK) just began its Round 2 presale on the 6th of May, 2023 at the price of $0.019 – rush to get the token as the 30% bonus on all purchases will be ending on the 20th of June, 2023.

As a cryptocurrency protocol, Sparklo (SPRK) aims to be the first investment platform to allow its members to invest in gold, silver and platinum bars.

Buy Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance

Website: https://sparklo.finance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo.finance