Sparklo (SPRK) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Supporters while Bitcoin (BTC) and Lido DAO (LDO) Surge in Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency sector is decentralized which means it is free from government influence and it provides an armor of stability and security during times of economic recessions and difficulties. Their influence has grown to the extent that they have the ability to conduct transactions without the need of approval from any banking institution.

Due to its stability, it has improved their usage in countries with massive economic difficulties and unstable currencies.

Their usage of the blockchain technology as their hosting platform also provides them immunity that isn’t offered with traditional banking institutions. The blockchain is based on a decentralized network managed by a number of users which ensures that the data is impossible to manipulate. This is why investing in precious metals will be massive as Sparklo (SPRK) is set to revolutionize investment.

Bitcoin (BTC) reacts to federal rate hike

The Federal Rate Hike which has been increased for the 10th time in 14 months affected a lot of sectors and the Crypto sector was not left out. It is usual for the crypto sector to be affected by these hikes as Bitcoin (BTC) is not left out.

After the European Central Bank hiked its rates, Bitcoin (BTC) fell by over 1.88% and investors were wailing. Bitcoin (BTC) which is the world’s highest cryptocurrency rose by over 70% this year but the coin has fallen by over 6.6% from the high of $31,005 on April 14.

Bitcoin (BTC) wasn’t the only cryptocurrency affected as others were too and this has pushed investors to more reliable assets like treasury. In a statement, a co-researcher, Dean Kim said;

We have been very bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), given the fact that we think the rate hiking cycle is about to be over. The Fed will have to start cutting in the future.

Lido DAO (LDO) breaks record with great trading volume

Last week, a post on Twitter from on-chain analytics firm Santiment states that Lido DAO (LDO) just recorded its largest transaction in 2 years as over $135 million worth of transactions.

Lido Dao (LDO), the 35 asset in crypto by market cap, has just seen its largest transaction in 2 years as over $135M worth of $LDO moved from one self-custody address to a new one. The 70M coin transfer is the 8th largest move of all-time on the network.

Lido DAO (LDO) ranks as the 35th largest cryptocurrency with a net worth of $1.6 billion. The price of Lido DAO (LDO) rose by 3.17% to $1.85.

Lido DAO (LDO) has submitted a proposal in February to sell the $30 million in Ethereum kept in the company’s (Lido DAO) treasury.

Sparklo (SPRK) unlocks new opportunities for precious metals investors

Sparklo (SPRK) is an investment platform which allows people to fractionally invest in silver, gold and platinum. Each investment will result in an NFT being minted and fractionalized, through which users can then invest in. If a user purchases the entire NFT, they can have the real-world asset (silver, gold or platinum) delivered to a location of their choice.

As a cryptocurrency protocol, Sparklo (SPRK) aims to be the first investment platform to allow its members to invest in gold, silver and platinum bars.

