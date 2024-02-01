Sparklo (SPRK) Pre-Sale In Focus For Altcoin Fans in February, 2024 as Both Polygon (MATIC) and Kava (KAVA) Look Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Investing early in a project has immense benefits, especially in the cryptocurrency sector. Nevertheless, it is crucial to note that not all presale tokens are legitimate or exhibit a bullish trajectory.

While Polygon (MATIC) and Kava (KAVA) looked bullish last week, Sparklo's SPRK continues to attract investors due to its unique use cases. Based on our assessment, Sparklo's presale currently stands as the foremost option for every investor.

Sparklo (SPRK) might emerge as next big thing

Sparklo wants to establish the first-of-its-kind decentralized marketplace that will connect buyers and sellers of precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum with cryptocurrency investors. Within this marketplace, participants will have the opportunity to acquire NFTs backed by tangible assets, granting them digital fractional ownership or complete physical ownership of rare metals.

The ongoing Sparklo presale is currently priced at only $0.026 per token with a 50% bonus. This advantageous offer allows investors to accumulate more Sparklo tokens.

To ensure the security of your investment, liquidity will be locked for 100 years. Furthermore, the smart contract has undergone a thorough audit by InterFi Network, and a KYC audit has been successfully completed.

Polygon (MATIC) price sticks to the long-term structure

Based on the analysis of the weekly time frame, Polygon (MATIC) is in a bearish trend. There are two key factors contributing to this assessment. In April 2023 Polygon (MATIC) was a significant breakdown from an ascending parallel channel. The breakdown of the channel represents a strong bearish signal, suggesting that the previous upward movement has concluded. Such breakdowns often indicate the initiation of a new trend in the opposite direction.

Additionally, Polygon's (MATIC) weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) also supports the bearish outlook, as it currently sits below the 50 levels. However, it is worth noting that by the time of the latest data, Polygon (MATIC) has experienced a rebound, with a 1.20% increase, reaching a value of $0.879931.

Kava (KAVA) price falling by 7%

Since May 8th, Kava (KAVA) has experienced a rapid surge. The price momentum of Kava (KAVA) intensified on May 23rd when the price successfully surpassed a horizontal resistance area that had been in effect since the beginning of the year reaching $1.55 on the same day.

However, the price was unable to maintain most of its gains, subsequently dropping and forming a long upper wick. This signifies selling pressure, indicating that buyers were unable to sustain the upward movement. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Kava (KAVA) stands at $1.10, a decline of -7.99% in the last 24 hours.

