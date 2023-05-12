Sparklo (SPRK) Pre-Sale Impresses Community Enthusiasts in Early Q2, 2023 as Injective (INJ), Optimism (OP) Struggling with Selling Pressure

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The crypto market is in a downtrend, so most investors have foregone old cryptocurrency platforms to invest in lucrative new ones. And one of the popular cryptocurrency platforms that are garnering attention is Sparklo (SPRK).

Sparklo (SPRK) is a new innovative platform that offers investors a unique way to trade and profit using natural world resources.

Injective (INJ) integrates Pyth mainnet

Injective, a layer-1 interoperable blockchain, recently announced the integration of Pyth into its mainnet. The new integration should provide Decentralized applications (dApps) complete access to on-chain prices and data for commodities and market equities.

This new development shows promise for Injective (INJ); however, the cryptocurrency has also been experiencing a series of price drops recently. Currently, Injective (INJ) token’s price is $6.86, over 70.62% below its all-time high of $25.01.

Injective (INJ) also fell by 8.37% in the last 24 hours and still looks to continue its downtrend. Injective (INJ) new integration of Python is an excellent innovation for the space.

Optimism (OP) launches Ethereum attestation service to advance user trust

Optimism (OP), a layer two blockchain built on the Ethereum network, has announced that it will use the Ethereum Attestation Service (EAS) to promote and enable users’ trust in its platform. An EAS is a public and accessible attestation protocol. Optimism aims to use this technology to allow users to verify on-chain content.

Currently, Optimism (OP) price has declined, and investors of the OP token have experienced the after-effects of these losses. Optimism (OP) price went down by 8.32% to $1.83. Optimism (OP) current price value is Mike’s below its all-time high of $3.26 when the coin performed better. Its recent declines do not adversely affect its newest use of the ESA to assure users of its integrity.

Sparklo (SPRK) pre-sale might invite new investors

Sparklo (SPRK) has been making waves in the industry recently. It is a great platform that allows users to invest in rare metal resources through fractionalized NFTs. Sparklo allows users to trade, sell and invest in valuable, tangible metals like gold, silver, and platinum.

To ensure superior security services, Sparklo (SPRK) has undergone an audit by Interfi Network and is also going through a KYC application process where; the results will be made public this month. Sparklo also offers users a safe and secure way of investing in rare assets by locking its liquidity for 100 years and its team token for 1000 days.

Currently, Sparklo (SPRK)’s presale is in level two, so now is the best time to explore this innovative trading platform. You can purchase tokens for as low as $0.019 and enjoy a 40% bonus until June 20th. The prize rewards you with 1400 SPRK when you buy 1000 SPRK.

