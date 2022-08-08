Solid P2P Streamlines Cryptocurrency Operations for Newbies

Amid Crypto Winter, newbies and professionals in digital assets badly need a secure and intuitive protocol for peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. Introduced by a heavy-hitting team of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Solid P2P platform went live to address issues of peer-to-peer exchange in Web3.

Solid P2P creates one-stop platform for peer-to-peer crypto exchange

Solid P2P, a novel cryptocurrency exchange service, promotes itself as a lightning-fast, transparent and convenient platform for peer-to-peer trading.

Image by Solid P2P

Solid P2P allows no-KYC exchange of flagship cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC) and top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tronics (TRX), as well as U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin. Solid P2P supports both ERC-20 and TRC-20 versions of USDT; transfers are available for both Ethereum-based and Tron-based accounts.

The platform works with negligible fees: its clients are charged with a 1% withdrawal fee and 1% exchange fee. Clients can deposit assets with zero fees.

Ads

Image by Solid P2P

To start working with a platform, an Internet user should just choose the cryptocurrency he/she wants to purchase and the preferred payment method for this purchase. After choosing the currency/crypto pair and the “Buy/Sell” option, the list of available offers will be displayed to the user.

Various payment methods, secure buying/selling experience

For every offer, a potential trader can see the reputation of the counterparty, the list of his/her trading pairs, the amount of funds available for exchange and all of the details of his/her orders.

As displayed above, the user “JonasP2P” is ready to sell up to 20-35 TRC-20 USDTs (Tethers on Tron [TRX] blockchain) for U.S. Dollars transferred through PayPal or Payeer digital payments processors. “JonasP2P” is a reputable trader: over 40 users rated his services at an average of 5.00.

In order to initiate exchanges, traders should sign into their account with an email address. Once a new email is verified, two-factor authentication (2FA) details can be customized.

Solid P2P users can set two-factor authentication (2FA) via Google Authenticator, SMS or Telegram Messenger. In order to finalize 2FA settings, users should enter a six-digit code in messages from Solid P2P.

Advanced affiliate program for crypto enthusiasts

Once the account is set and verified, the user can finalize the trade and review his/her experience. Basically, there are three rating options: users can rate his/her counterparty between 1 and 5, block the counterparty for a bad trading experience or write a short review.

In reviews, traders cover the speed, accuracy and other details of finalized trades. All cryptocurrency funds can be withdrawn from Solid P2P in a seamless one-click manner to third-party accounts on appropriate networks (Ethereum, Tron, Litecoin and so on).

Active users of Solid P2P can also get unique links to affiliate programs. Once a user invites friends, he/she can start earning a share of referrals’ commissions. Namely, when inviting 30 active friends, an owner of a referral link can obtain 50% of their fees.