Solana's Shiba Inu Rival WIF Listed by Major Exchange

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Veteran cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex adds WIF/USDT and WIF/USD pairs to its service
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 16:45
Cover image via www.freepik.com
With the fresh listing, enthusiasts of Solana (SOL) meme coins will be able to trade their assets on one of the oldest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges in both USDT and fiat USD pairs.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Solana-based meme coin added by Bitfinex

Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex announced today, Feb. 6, 2024, that it is listing Dogwifhat (WIF), the second-largest Solana (SOL) meme coin by market capitalization. Deposits of Dogwifhat (WIF) will be opened starting from approximately 1:30 p.m. UTC on Feb. 7, 2024.

In the inaugural release, the token will be added in pairs with U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, and with fiat U.S. Dollar.

Henry Child, Head of Tokens at Bitfinex, stresses the importance of this development for all enthusiasts of the meme coin scene and crypto traders:

The WIF token is at the heart of the DogWIFCoin phenomenon, riding the wave of meme-driven popularity. It allows users to partake in decentralized finance activities while fueling the project’s viral growth

Trading is expected to kick off from approximately 1:30 p.m. UTC on Feb. 8, 2024, the official announcement by the Bitfinex representatives says.

As covered by U.Today previously, in mid-January 2024, the token was listed by BitMEX and Binance, two heavyweight centralized exchanges. 

Solana's meme coins in red in last seven days

On these announcements, the price of WIF set a historic record, while its capitalization exceeded $500 million in fiat equivalent.

As of today, Dogwifhat is listed by dozens of centralized and decentralized exchanges, with HTX, Gate.io, and Raydium being the most active markets for WIF.

In the last week, Solana's meme coins, including the largest assets BONK, WIF, MYRO and SAMO, are losing its value. All of them registered double-digit price declines.

Meanwhile, Popcat (POPCAT), the largest Solana cat-themed meme coin, added 24% in last 24 hours.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

