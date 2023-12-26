Advertisement
AD

Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Smart trader managed to earn impressive amount of funds on merely 30 SOL within last week
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 12:03
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to data provided by the “Smart Money” tracker @lookonchain, an anonymous cryptocurrency trader has made a healthy profit of more than 2,570x on 30 Solana tokens within the past six days.

Advertisement

Trader makes huge gains using SOL

The thing to keep in mind here is that the aforementioned trader did not make his 2,570x profits buying and selling SOL itself. He used 30 SOL tokens to buy 16 billion ANALOS. He then sold 14.5 billion ANALOS from several addresses, earning 3.45 million USDC stablecoins. As of now, the trader continues to hold 1.56 billion Solana, which is equal to $2.34 million, left in four of his blockchain wallets.

In total, the trader’s profit constitutes $5.7 million within six days made on just $2,220 worth of Solana.

ANALOS (analoS) is a meme cryptocurrency based on the Solana chain, and earlier this week it demonstrated an astounding surge by 148% and a weekly price jump of 268%. At the time of this writing, the coin is changing hands at $0.001544 after a 19% downswing.

Actually, ANALOS was launched just about a week ago, and within that short period of time the meme coin built on the Solana network managed to reach a market capitalization of $185.5 million, and now it is down to $154.37 million, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Currently, Solana-based meme cryptocurrencies, such as ANALOS, BONK and Dogwifhat, are demonstrating massive prie increases, giving traders lucrative gains, while the more established meme coins – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu – are dropping in price.

Related
Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%

Solana-based BONK getting “DOGE-like” attention

Recently, an analytics report from popular on-chain data company Santiment stated that BONK meme coin based on Solana has been gaining the attention of traders – pretty much the way Dogecoin did in 2021.

Ten days ago, BONK demonstrated a staggering upswing of nearly 220%. However, since then, the meme coin’s price has been going downward, losing 48.38% by now and falling from the $0.0000349 level to the $0.00001802 mark as of this writing.

Over the past month, BONK has showcased an astounding increase – first by 719%, then by 213%. This meme coin has been on a tear in December as it scored multiple listings on major exchanges.

#Solana #Memecoin News #BONK News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
2023/12/26 13:12
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
2023/12/26 13:12
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
2023/12/26 13:12
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Bitcoin to $400,000? Max Keiser Points to BTC Price Growth Estimate
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Total Shibarium BONE Transfers Exceeded 1 Million Transactions
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Fantom (FTM) Forms 'W' Pattern in Bullish Move, Top Analyst Predicts $1.60 Target
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
Solana Winner: Trader Makes 2,570x Profit With Just 30 SOL
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Scores Listing on Award-Winning Exchange: Here's WIF Price Reaction
$170 Million of Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Liquidated Amid Crypto Flash-Crash
$170 Million of Solana (SOL), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Liquidated Amid Crypto Flash-Crash
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Concerns With $13.8 Million Ethereum Withdrawal From Binance
Tron Founder Justin Sun Sparks Concerns With $13.8 Million Ethereum Withdrawal From Binance
Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%
Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
Show all
Advertisement
AD