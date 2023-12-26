Advertisement
AD

Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering number of Shiba Inu meme coins removed from circulation over past seven days
Tue, 26/12/2023 - 10:10
Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the Shibburn wallet tracker that accumulates data from Etherscan, the Shiba Inu community has managed to achieve impressive progress in setting SHIB meme coins on fire, and thus, it has removed nearly 20 billion SHIB from the circulating supply.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Shibarium layer-2 solution continues to achieve new ground-breaking milestones, which also contributes to the SHIB burns tracked by the aforementioned platform.

17.1 billion SHIB transferred to furnace

A recently published tweet shows that within the last week, the number of Shiba Inu meme coins transferred to dead-end wallets reached an amazing total of 17,159,382,867 SHIB, driving the burn rate of the second largest meme cryptocurrency up by 98.7%.

More than 90% of these 17.1 billion meme coins were transacted to unspendable blockchain wallets by none other than the Shiba Inu development team. This week they have burned two stashes that contained more than 8.5 billion SHIB each.

Each of these two SHIB lumps is evaluated at roughly $90,900 in fiat.

As for the burn rate reading over the past 24 hours, it has not been that positive, demonstrating a decline of 87.06%, with 6,874,386 SHIB burned overall.

In a recent social media post, Shiba Inu’s marketing expert, Lucie, reminded the community that after a new major upgrade it rolled out in January, the SHIB team will begin conducting burns in automated mode, while currently the SHIB developers are burning coins, sending them to dead-end addresses, manually. This upgrade will consist of a Shibarium testnet (Puppynet) transaction from an existing Ethereum network (Goerli) to a new one (Sepolia).

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

Shibarium achieves important new milestone

Shibarium mainnet has again demonstrated major progress within the past few weeks as it has been smashing new milestones one after another. This time, it is again about a rapid surge in transaction count; over the past 24 hours, this metric has added another impressive six million transactions. At the time of this writing, the overall number of transfers stands at more than 191 million, according to Shibariumscan.

On Christmas day, this number exceeded 186 million, also adding more than six million transfers within 24 hours.

After a drop to 5.35 million daily transfers, daily transactions have recovered to hit 7.53 million.

#Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
2023/12/26 10:08
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
2023/12/26 10:08
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Price Eyes $12.6 Million Dump Amid Mt. Gox Drama
2023/12/26 10:08
XRP Price Eyes $12.6 Million Dump Amid Mt. Gox Drama
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%
Astonishing 17 Billion SHIB Burned in Past Week, Burn Rate up 100%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Knows What Many Do Not, Intriguing Data Emerges
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
This Is Exact Reason Why Spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Will Make Crypto Market Explode
XRP Price Eyes $12.6 Million Dump Amid Mt. Gox Drama
XRP Price Eyes $12.6 Million Dump Amid Mt. Gox Drama
Shibarium Eyes Another Epic Milestone
Shibarium Eyes Another Epic Milestone
Bitcoin Evangelist Demeester Slams Altcoins as Zombiecoins
Bitcoin Evangelist Demeester Slams Altcoins as Zombiecoins
Solana Is Ethereum, Co-Founder Says
Solana Is Ethereum, Co-Founder Says
Half of Bonk (BONK) Is Already Gone
Half of Bonk (BONK) Is Already Gone
Solana Edges Out Ethereum in Key Trading Metric
Solana Edges Out Ethereum in Key Trading Metric
1 Billion USDT Minted at Tether Treasury
1 Billion USDT Minted at Tether Treasury
Show all
Advertisement
AD