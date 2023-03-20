Solana (SOL) up 16% to Join Altcoin Uptrend, Here Are Key Reasons Powering Growth

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 09:39
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana's upsurge being driven by sentiment of potential ecosystem growth
Solana (SOL) up 16% to Join Altcoin Uptrend, Here Are Key Reasons Powering Growth
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL) is returning to its winning ways with marked bullish growth today as there is a mixed-price action in the digital currency ecosystem. Solana is trading at a spot price of $23.32, up 7.30% over the past 24 hours, and by more than 16% over the past week.

For Solana, trending among the top-performing altcoins can be tagged as a regular feature as the protocol is one of the most robust in terms of ecosystem diversity. With its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) ecosystem growing at a rapid pace, the demand for SOL has been rising, thus contributing to its current growth surge.

Solana has had a lot of trouble with its network stability in recent times and, at the moment, its current bullish outlook can also be attributed to the stability it has enjoyed over the past few weeks.

Solana is branded as one of the most versatile Layer 1 protocols, with the intention of unseating Ethereum (ETH) as the dominant smart contract hub. Though it still lags behind Ethereum on most metrics, its DeFi growth uptick is a sign that the protocol has a bright future.

Related
Solana (SOL) NFT Sales Surging Following Recovery of Market, Here's What It May Lead To

Grizzlython influence

In a bid to bootstrap the growth of dApps and smart contracts in its ecosystem, Solana launched a now-completed hackathon it dubbed Grizzlython. The Grizzlython was described as the biggest in the history of the protocol, and it witnessed more than 800 projects submitting proposals for consideration.

This impressive growth potential has been tagged as viable positivity to look forward to as it can herald a new era of innovative solutions that can drive increased adoption of the Solana protocol. The launch of some of the projects from the Grizzlython on Solana will create a new demand outlet for SOL, which is bound to be beneficial in the long term.

#Solana
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Floki Inu (FLOKI) Listed on Major Exchange
03/20/2023 - 09:22
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Listed on Major Exchange
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Releases Important Price Warning for Bitcoin (BTC)
03/20/2023 - 08:07
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Releases Important Price Warning for Bitcoin (BTC)
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) up 23% as History Repeats Itself With Macro Downtrend Broken: Analyst
03/20/2023 - 07:58
Bitcoin (BTC) up 23% as History Repeats Itself With Macro Downtrend Broken: Analyst
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin