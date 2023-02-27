Solana (SOL): Here's Latest Update Regarding Recent Outage

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 14:45
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Solana (SOL) suffered significant performance degradation over weekend
Solana (SOL): Here's Latest Update Regarding Recent Outage
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana Status, an official Twitter account associated with the blockchain, has shared the nitty-gritty details of the hours-long slowdown of the network over the weekend. The outage was the most recent in a string of processing glitches, technical challenges and outages that have dogged the network since its launch in 2020.

It states that the event's root cause is still unclear and is being actively investigated. It promises to update the community as soon as this is identified.

The Solana Mainnet Beta had a significant performance degradation when validator nodes immediately entered vote-only mode, a "safe mode" created to aid the network in recovering in the event of data unavailability, according to an official blog post.

The network was not processing any user transactions while consensus was still running, and without help from the validator community, it was impossible to recover.

The community of validators ultimately decided to restart the network as a result of this. The blockchain experienced a similar restart procedure in October last year after a glitch resulted in a protracted outage.

To ensure no user transactions would be impacted and to give extra time for in-depth data analysis, an initial restart attempt was canceled. The community collectively restarted the network using an older slot than the one that had been chosen after further analysis. It states that no verified user transactions were reversed or adversely affected after.

Solana network restarted

Solana Mainnet Beta was successfully restarted at approximately 2:28 a.m. UTC on Feb. 26, 2023, and the network started processing user transactions again.

Related
Solana (SOL) Sustains Second Week of Inflows as Blockchain Sentiment Improves

The Solana blockchain's native token, SOL, recovered with a gain of about 2% over the previous day and was trading at $23.09 at the time of publication.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
02/28/2023 - 06:01
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
02/27/2023 - 20:30
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
02/27/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Show all