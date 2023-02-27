Solana (SOL): Here's Latest Update Regarding Recent Outage

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Solana Status, an official Twitter account associated with the blockchain, has shared the nitty-gritty details of the hours-long slowdown of the network over the weekend. The outage was the most recent in a string of processing glitches, technical challenges and outages that have dogged the network since its launch in 2020.

It states that the event's root cause is still unclear and is being actively investigated. It promises to update the community as soon as this is identified.

The root cause of the 2-25-23 outage is still unknown and under active investigation. The following document will be updated as new information becomes available https://t.co/kKYaTuizu0 — Solana Status (@SolanaStatus) February 27, 2023

The Solana Mainnet Beta had a significant performance degradation when validator nodes immediately entered vote-only mode, a "safe mode" created to aid the network in recovering in the event of data unavailability, according to an official blog post.

The network was not processing any user transactions while consensus was still running, and without help from the validator community, it was impossible to recover.

The community of validators ultimately decided to restart the network as a result of this. The blockchain experienced a similar restart procedure in October last year after a glitch resulted in a protracted outage.

To ensure no user transactions would be impacted and to give extra time for in-depth data analysis, an initial restart attempt was canceled. The community collectively restarted the network using an older slot than the one that had been chosen after further analysis. It states that no verified user transactions were reversed or adversely affected after.

Solana network restarted

Solana Mainnet Beta was successfully restarted at approximately 2:28 a.m. UTC on Feb. 26, 2023, and the network started processing user transactions again.

The Solana blockchain's native token, SOL, recovered with a gain of about 2% over the previous day and was trading at $23.09 at the time of publication.