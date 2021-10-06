Solana (SOL) Support Added by Paysafe Services Skrill and NETELLER

The most trending cryptocurrency of Q3, 2021, is now seamlessly available to all clients of Paysafe's digital payments apps

Two mainstream digital payment services for retail clients shared the details of a crucial addition to their assets suite. "Ethereum killer" enthusiasts now have one more option to buy their beloved tokens with cash.

Skrill, NETELLER add Solana (SOL) to their wallets

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Skrill and NETELLER, two U.K.-incorporated digital payments services by NYSE-listed fintech mogul Paysafe have added SOL, a core native asset of Solana blockchain, to their lists of assets.

Seamless crypto-to-fiat modules of Skrill and NETELLER now allow all of its registered customers to purchase SOL tokens with fiat currencies.

Thus, the best performer of 2021 among all of the major altcoins is going to witness a significant inflow of fresh liquidity.

Jordan Stoev, Head of Crypto, Skrill and NETELLER, at Paysafe, is fascinated by the prospects of Solana blockchain and its core asset in terms of technology and adoption:

Solana is a very exciting addition to our growing crypto offering for both Skrill and NETELLER. Solana is growing at a rapid pace, not just in value but in developer attention and the variety of projects building on it. With its high performance and ecosystem support, we believe many of our users will be excited about the opportunity to buy and sell this currency.

Turning crypto-to-fiat services mainstream

With this release, Solana becomes available for one-click buy/sell procedures along with Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI) and 37 other cryptocurrencies available in Paysafe's products.

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana (SOL) made headlines with a four-digit upsurge in 2021.

In June 2021, it also secured the enormous sum of $314 million in its latest funding round, led by iconic VC Andreessen Horowitz.