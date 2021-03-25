Skrill Wallet by Paysafe Partners with Coinbase, Explains Offering to the U.S.

Paysafe has advanced its availability in the U.S. with new partnership with Coinbase leading crypto exchange

Paysafe payments platform has shared the details of its partnership with top-level U.S. exchange Coinbase. Paysafe's wallet, Skrill, will be available to U.S. customers as a "white label" solution.

Skrill wallet now available in 37 American states

According to the official announcement by the Skrill team, it expands its offering to 37 American states and territories, including Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C.; Washington State; and Puerto Rico.

Prior to this announcement, Skrill crypto payment solution had already introduced its instruments to more than 30 countries across the globe.

With Coinbase integration, Skrill accomplishes another crucial milestone that follows the unveiling of the Skrill Visa Prepaid Card and launching the Skrill Money Transfer remittance solution and the Skrill Knect loyalty and rewards program in 2020.

Lorenzo Pellegrino, the CEO of Skrill, stresses that this release meets a huge demand from American customers:

U.S. consumer interest in cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency trading is stronger than ever, so we're delighted to better serve our customers' needs by launching our Skrill crypto offering in the country in partnership with Coinbase.

New opportunities for retail crypto customers

Starting from day one of the partnership, Skrill customers in 37 states and territories will be able to store and transfer cryptocurrency.

Also, the Skrill wallet has an instrument for the seamless purchasing of Bitcoins (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethers (ETH) and Litecoins (LTC). Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) can be used to buy other cryptos.

Brett Tejpaul, head of institutional trading at Coinbase, outlined the long-term character of collaboration with Skrill:

As we focus on building the crypto-economy, we look to partner with leaders like Skrill who can white-label our turnkey solution to provide and support digital assets to their clients without having to learn the nuances of building a crypto exchange.

As covered by U.Today previously, Skrill released the "crypto-to-fiat" withdrawal function in Europe in February 2021.