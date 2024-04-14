Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) to Become Market's Leader? Chris Burniske Predicts

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana has potential to regain its market lead
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 13:39
    Solana (SOL) to Become Market's Leader? Chris Burniske Predicts
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite experiencing a sharp 20% price drop, which saw the coin plunge toward the $115 mark, its resilience at crucial support levels has sparked discussions about its potential to climb the ranks in the cryptocurrency market.

    Advertisement

    The price dip moved SOL toward the 100-day EMA, depicted by the orange line on the chart, which played a role in the asset's rebound. This dynamic speaks to the importance of EMAs as indicators of market sentiment. With the next support anticipated around the historical $100 level and then at the 200 EMA, around $110, SOL's reaction to these thresholds could signal its next move.

    SOL USDT Chart
    Solana/USD Chart by TradingView

    A notable feature in Solana's chart is the double-top pattern formed prior to the latest correction. This classic technical formation often points to a potential reversal from an uptrend, which has played out in SOL's recent price action. The double-top pattern reinforces the significance of the $115 level, as it mirrors the peaks of this formation, now acting as a stern resistance.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks $70,000: $80,000 Next? XRP Secures Crucial Support Level, Solana (SOL) Paints Strong Reversal Pattern

    However, if SOL consolidates above the 200 EMA support, we can become slightly optimistic. If SOL can maintain above the $110 level and aim for a break past the $115 resistance, it could invalidate the bearish sentiment originated from the double-top pattern and possibly set a course toward reclaiming higher prices.

    Chris Burniske suggests that while Solana has faced challenges, its abundance of meme coins that provide extremely high volatility can become a strong bullish case for it once again.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses Epic Key Metric Growth
    2024/04/14 13:35
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses Epic Key Metric Growth
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Nearly $1 Billion Liquidated Across Crypto Market
    2024/04/14 13:35
    Nearly $1 Billion Liquidated Across Crypto Market
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Mysterious 600 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Hits Major Exchange Amid Extreme Fear
    2024/04/14 13:35
    Mysterious 600 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Hits Major Exchange Amid Extreme Fear
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) to Become Market's Leader? Chris Burniske Predicts
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses Epic Key Metric Growth
    Nearly $1 Billion Liquidated Across Crypto Market
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD