Solana (SOL) Provides FTX Update; Exchanges Show Rising Interest in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase

Kangamoon (KANG) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in September, 2023

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This article dives into the latest updates surrounding Solana (SOL), Shiba Inu (SHIB) altcoins and Kangamoon (KANG) meme coin pre-sale.

Solana (SOL): FTX's Locked Tokens Until 2027

Solana (SOL) recently made headlines about its association with FTX. A significant part of Solana tokens held by FTX is locked until 2027, preventing a large influx of tokens into the market soon.

With more than 33M Solana coins remaining frozen, the gradual release of these tokens could provide a measure of stability.

This strategic move suggests Solana may not suffer from sudden and massive selling pressures.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Surprise Enthusiasts

Shiba Inu (SHIB), known for its passionate community and dog-themed branding, has been making waves in the crypto space. While it may have started as a meme coin, Shiba Inu has shown resilience.

In recent Shiba Inu news, Robinhood's accumulation of a remarkable 35T SHIB tokens showcases its appeal. This move reflects Robinhood's confidence in Shiba Inu's long-term potential.

With such significant interest from a major player like Robinhood, Shiba Inu remains a token to watch.

Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Welcomes New Investors

Kangamoon (KANG) will be a new entrant in the meme coin sector. Beyond the catchy name, Kangamoon stands out by putting play-to-earn elements into its ecosystem.

Players can become Kangamoon and engage in thrilling boxing matches and tournaments. Users will earn virtual currency and rare in-game items by winning these matches. Afterward, these items can be traded or sold within the game's marketplace. Thus creating a vibrant and self-sustaining virtual economy.

Furthermore, Kangamoon explores the potential of blockchain technology to create digital asset-powered economies. By integrating blockchain and cryptocurrency, the game opens up new ways for participation in the world of DeFi.

The KANG native token is gaining recognition at $0.005.

