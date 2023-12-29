Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Price Skyrockets as $100 Mark Is Defended

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Solana (SOL) roars back, gains 8%, and secures $100 mark - What's next for 2024?
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 13:09
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a stunning resurgence, Solana (SOL) has once again emerged as the front-runner in the volatile cryptocurrency market, surging over 8% and defending its coveted $100 mark. This comes on the heels of a brief downturn that saw the token's value plummet by 16.3% from $121.44 to $97.33, sparking concerns and even premature obituaries in the crypto space.

Despite the recent setback, SOL wasted no time in reclaiming its triple-digit status and even showed a remarkable $7 gain above the psychological $100 threshold. The cryptocurrency's resilience has left market participants in awe, reigniting discussions about its bullish potential.

""
Source: CoinGlass

In the last 24 hours, Solana has not only reclaimed its position as one of the crypto market leaders but has also inflicted substantial losses on investors with liquidated positions. Bullish enthusiasts, witnessing the roller coaster ride, saw their long positions crash by a staggering $10.32 million. On the flip side, bears were not spared either, as the recent surge led to the liquidation of $8.43 million worth of short positions.

""
SOL Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

As a testament to its enduring appeal, Solana maintains its stronghold as the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, currently standing at an impressive $46.21 billion. Remarkably, over $4 billion have been added to its market cap in the last 24 hours alone, showcasing the magnitude of the recent price rally.

With the new year just around the corner, the burning question on every investor's mind is whether Solana can sustain this bullish momentum into 2024. As the clock ticks down to the new year, all eyes are on SOL, waiting to see if it can continue its extraordinary journey.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

