    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce back of Solana (SOL) by end of week?
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 13:57
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for June 13
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins are bouncing back, however, others keep trading in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 1.30% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of SOL keeps looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the decline continues, there is a good chance of seeing a support breakout, followed by a dump to the $148-$149 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    Bulls have failed to keep yesterday's rise. If the daily candle closes near $145, one can expect a test of the $140 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. Currently, traders should pay attention to the $140 zone. 

    If the weekly bar closes below it, the correction may lead to the test of the $120-$130 area until the end of the month.

    SOL is trading at $149.30 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

