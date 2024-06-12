Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can buyers keep price of Binance Coin (BNB) above $600?
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 9:00
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market keeps going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.26% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has broken the local resistance level of $611.6. If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day, a bounce back may continue to the $620-$630 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's low. However, it is too early to think about a trend reversal as not enough energy has been accumulated yet. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $600-$630 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB is far from key levels. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $600 mark. If it breaks out, the correction may lead to the test of the $550 range.

    BNB is trading at $612 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

