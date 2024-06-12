Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for June 12

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has dump of Notcoin (NOT) ended?
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 10:16
    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for June 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite a recent sharp market dump, a bounce back has not happened yet, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    NOT chart by CoinStats

    NOT/USD

    The rate of Notcoin (NOT) has risen by 2% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of NOT is near the resistance of $0.0166. If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.017 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears are still more powerful than bulls. The rate of NOT has bounced off the support of $0.01526. 

    Related
    Tue, 06/11/2024 - 10:39
    XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    But if the price comes back to it, the strength might be enough for a dump to the $0.0.13 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, there are not so many levels yet. In this case, one should focus on the last candle low. If the current bar closes below it, the correction may continue to the $0.012-$0.014 zone.

    NOT is trading at $0.0162 at press time.

    #Notcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:10
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:10
    Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Jun 12, 2024 - 10:10
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GBM Auctions Hosts First Charity Bid-to-Earn Auction for Polkadot Ecosystem
    Memereum: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    BloFin Exchange Enhances Compliance and Security with Chainalysis
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for June 12
    Dogecoin Founder Reveals How Elon Musk's Wealth Could Surge by Billions
    Bitcoin or Gold? Top Fidelity Expert Ends Speculation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD