Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for June 12

Despite a recent sharp market dump, a bounce back has not happened yet, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Notcoin (NOT) has risen by 2% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of NOT is near the resistance of $0.0166. If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.017 zone shortly.

On the daily time frame, bears are still more powerful than bulls. The rate of NOT has bounced off the support of $0.01526.

But if the price comes back to it, the strength might be enough for a dump to the $0.0.13 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

On the weekly chart, there are not so many levels yet. In this case, one should focus on the last candle low. If the current bar closes below it, the correction may continue to the $0.012-$0.014 zone.

NOT is trading at $0.0162 at press time.