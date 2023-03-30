Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for March 30

Thu, 03/30/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is Solana (SOL) ready for bounce back?
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for March 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Neither buyers nor sellers have turned out to be more powerful today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has gone down by 1.74%.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, traders should pay attention to the local support level at $20.52. If the bears' pressure continues and the candle closes near it or even below it, the breakout may lead to the test of the $20 zone shortly.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

Sellers are more powerful than buyers on the daily time frame, as the price is on the way to the support at $19.42.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 29

If the decline continues to $20, there is a high possibility to see a sharp downward move to the $18-$19 zone at the beginning of April.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the weekly chart, the price of Solana (SOL) has once again bounced off the support level at $19.68. If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the nearest support at $16.

SOL is trading at $20.50 at press time.

#SOL price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Paints Reversal Candlestick Pattern After 30% Rally
03/30/2023 - 17:00
XRP Paints Reversal Candlestick Pattern After 30% Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 30
03/30/2023 - 16:30
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu “Top Doge,” Ripple CTO Addresses XRP’s Security Status, SHIB Army Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/30/2023 - 16:16
Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu “Top Doge,” Ripple CTO Addresses XRP’s Security Status, SHIB Army Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina