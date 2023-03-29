Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 29

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 15:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) show same sharp rise as Bitcoin (BTC)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for March 29
Bulls have totally seized the initiative as all of the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 4.19% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is coming back to the accumulation zone. If the candle closes below the resistance at $1,817, there are good chances to see the correction to the area below $1,800. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has continued to rise after a bounce back from the support level at $1,715. At the moment, one should pay attention to the bar closure.

If it closes above the $1,800 zone, there is a possibility of a further upward move to the resistance at $1,846.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is much better as the price is trading near the resistance at $1,846. If the breakout of the $1,846 mark happens, the rise may continue to the next zone of $2,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-April.

Ethereum is trading at $1,809 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

