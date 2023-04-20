Solana (SOL) in Complicated State But Remains Strong, Here's Why

Original U.Today article

Solana may not be considered strongest asset on market, but it has clear long-term picture

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Solana has recently become one of the victims of the ongoing market correction, losing approximately 12% of its value. This downturn led to Solana's price reversing at around the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is typically considered a critical technical indicator for long-term market trends.

Despite the negative short-term impact of the market correction, Solana's long-term prospects appear promising. One of the key factors contributing to this positive outlook is the resilience Solana has demonstrated in the face of significant challenges in the cryptocurrency industry. SOL survived one of the biggest crises in the sector when FTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, attempted to liquidate all of its assets, including a substantial market-selling of Solana.

The fact that Solana managed to weather the storm and recover from the massive selling pressure brought on by FTX speaks volumes about its robustness and potential for future growth. As a result, the resilience of SOL could become a crucial driving force for its expansion in the coming months and years.

While the recent market correction has undoubtedly affected Solana's short-term performance, investors should not lose sight of the platform's long-term potential. Its ability to withstand significant challenges in the industry and maintain a relatively stable position amid turbulent market conditions is a testament to its underlying strength.

Unexpected correction

The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a significant correction, resulting in a loss of around $300 million in market capitalization. This downturn affected almost all top-tier cryptocurrencies, with some assets, such as XRP, losing weeks' worth of growth in just a single day. The sudden drop has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, as they try to decipher the potential causes and consequences of this market movement.

One of the contributing factors to the recent correction could be the liquidations that took place during the market decline. Liquidations occur when leveraged positions are automatically closed by trading platforms due to the asset's price falling below a predetermined threshold.

This can lead to a cascading effect, where more positions are liquidated, causing further declines in the market. In the case of the recent correction, the rapid liquidations could have exacerbated the overall downturn in the market.

Another potential reason behind the correction might be the unexpectedly successful Ethereum unlock, which caused the market to surge in anticipation of a significant price drop. However, the Ethereum unlock exceeded investors' expectations, leading to a massive increase in the market. This unexpected growth may have caused some traders to take profits, which contributed to the subsequent market decline.

XRP loses its grip

In a recent development, XRP has officially exited its uptrend, reaching a new local low after experiencing a breakdown in the market. This comes as the cryptocurrency lost nearly all of its weekly gains following a market-wide correction. Interestingly, XRP's foundation appeared to weaken even before the correction impacted other assets, raising questions about the underlying factors behind the price movement.

While the market correction played a role in XRP's decline, it is important to consider that the cryptocurrency had been actively gaining traction prior to this event. At one point, XRP saw an impressive 45% increase in its value, attracting the attention of investors and market watchers. The correction, which resulted in a 7% drop for XRP, could be a natural market reaction to such rapid growth.

As the market stabilizes, there is a possibility that XRP may experience a continuation of its rally. The slight 7% correction could serve as a breather for the cryptocurrency, allowing it to consolidate before potentially resuming its upward trajectory.