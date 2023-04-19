BTC, ETH, XRP and BNB Price Analysis for April 19

Original U.Today article

How long is ongoing market correction going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The correction may have begun on the cryptocurrency market as the rates of most coins are going down.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 3.64% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) could not continue the rise after yesterday's bullish candle. Thus, the rate of the main crypto is again below the vital $30,000 mark. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the daily closure.

If it happens below the low of $29,122, the accumulation might be enough for a breakout of the nearest support level at $28,936.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,214 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 6.27%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate is also below the vital level of $2,000. Currently, traders should focus on the support at $1,942. If a false breakout happens, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $2,040 area.

Ethereum is trading at $1,979 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, going down by 4.76%.

On the daily time frame, the price of XRP has bounced off the support level at $0.4824. If the bar closure occurrs far form this mark, traders are likely to see a local growth to the $0.52 zone.

XRP is trading at $.04970 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 5.25% over the last 24 hours.

The price of BNB has returned to the middle of the wide channel after a failed attempt to fix above the resistance at $346.3. If the candle closes with no wicks, the decline may continue to $316 as there are no prerequisites for a bounce back yet.

BNB is trading at $326.7 at press time.