Solana (SOL) Founder Shares Details of Major Upgrade; No More Congestion Issues?

News
Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:05
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs, explains what changes in Solana (SOL) with v1.10 update
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Mr. Yakovenko shared the status of a major performance upgrade designed to prevent Solana (SOL) blockchain network from congestion. It includes three workloads that are set to optimize transaction processes.

QUIC, stake-weighted transaction processing, what else?

As Solana's developers released v1.10.15 testnet codebase in GitHub, Anatoly Yakovenko has taken to Twitter to share the progress details of its ongoing update.

First, with this upgrade, Solana (SOL) network participants can use so called "Quick UDP Internet Connection," or QUIC, instead of "User Datagram Protocol" (UDP). QUIC offers asynchronous communication, which results in reduced latency.

However, Mr. Yakovenko is sure that there is still "10x" potential for latency improvements. As for staked-weighted transaction processes, the Solana creator shares that only "rudimentary" implementation of this module is live, but it can still boost the network's bandwidth.

This opportunity prevents bots from sending spam transactions to the network. Previously, all transactions were approved on a "First Come, First Served" basis.

"Slow" rollout to mainnet starts this week

Last but not least, the fee prioritization mechanism is finally live. However, the network needs time to ensure that this improvement does not lead to increased fees for all participants, Mr. Yakovenko added.

All upgrades are now live in testnet; beta mainnet rollout will start this week and will be "slow," the Solana co-founder stated.

In the next release, v. 1.11, QUIC protocol will be made the default, while other improvements will be "optimized."

Solana Network Goes Offline Again, Now DDoS Attack May Be Reason

As covered by U.Today previously, in the last month, the Solana (SOL) network collapsed multiple times, so its team decided to reconsider transaction verification mechanisms.

#Solana News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

