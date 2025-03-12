Solana (SOL) Death Cross Incoming, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Last Possible Support, Ethereum (ETH) Says Goodbye to $2,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As Solana gets closer to a possible death cross formation, it is currently under intense bearish pressure. This technical indicator typically indicates prolonged downward movement, when the short-term moving average (like the 50-day MA) crosses below the long-term moving average (200-day MA).

Solana's market structure has gotten worse as a result of the recent breakdown below a significant support level. The $150 mark, which served as solid support in the past, has not been maintained by the asset. The price is currently trading at about $124 as a result of this failure, indicating ongoing selling pressure. SOL may drop even further if the death cross materializes and starts a new wave of liquidations.

Solana appears to be stuck in a protracted downward trend based on the price action. The downward-sloping short-term moving averages are contributing to the bearish trend. Furthermore, a key trend indicator that frequently shows weakness in market sentiment, the 200-day moving average, has started to flatten out.

SOL is likely to continue declining toward the $110 mark if it is unable to regain stability above the broken support. A $100 retest is still possible below that. Nonetheless, there is a chance for a brief recovery if bulls can hold the current price range and raise SOL back above $150.

Dogecoin has one more chance

A steady downward trend is what happening on Dogecoin's price chart, and the asset has now reached its last significant support level at roughly $0.14. This is the final of three crucial support levels that have been found in its most recent price movement; a breakdown below it could cause more issues for DOGE holders.

DOGE has been clearly declining over the last few months, and no support level has been able to sustain significant buying momentum. After initially bouncing around $0.22, the price fell toward the next significant support at $0.18 because it was unable to maintain that position.

Regretfully, the bearish trend persisted, driving DOGE lower until it hit the final crucial level at $0.14. The feared death cross is now looming, which only heightens the worries. A death cross happens when a long-term moving average like the 200-day MA crosses below a short-term one like the 50-day MA.

This technical indicator is frequently followed by increased selling pressure and is generally considered a bearish signal. The next possible landing spot is much lower, perhaps in the $0.10-$0.12 range, if DOGE breaks below the $0.14 level. The absence of encouraging catalysts and the general weakness in the meme coin industry have contributed to Dogecoin's difficulties from the standpoint of market sentiment. DOGE is now susceptible to additional drops due to the current lack of speculative enthusiasm, in contrast to past cycles when hype-driven rallies helped keep prices stable.

Ethereum loses it

Officially breaking below the critical $2,000 support level, Ethereum indicates that the market conditions for the second-largest cryptocurrency are getting worse. The fact that the steep drop in ETH's price coincided with a spike in trading volume supports the idea that the bearish trend will continue.

Ethereum has been progressively losing ground over the last few weeks, finding it difficult to sustain any significant bullish push. The most recent decline below $2,000 has essentially paved the way for a more severe correction, as the asset was unable to maintain above significant moving averages. Ethereum looks to be trapped in a strong downward trend, with short-term moving averages sloping downward and making it challenging for bulls to regain control.

The recent decline in Ethereum has been accompanied by a significant increase in trading volume, which has contributed to the bearish sentiment. Volume spikes usually signify a high level of market participants' conviction, and in this instance the intense sell-side pressure implies that ETH may see additional downward movement before leveling off. Volume spikes during a downward trend have historically frequently resulted in protracted bearish periods, as sellers seeking to sell their positions have more liquidity.

Ethereum is currently in a risky position when considering possible support levels. ETH may drop toward $1,500 if it is unable to maintain the $1,800 mark, which is the next important support zone. With the way the market is currently set up, any attempt at a recovery would probably encounter strong opposition close to the $2,000 support that turned into resistance.

Ethereum's technical configuration indicates that more losses might be forthcoming unless a powerful catalyst appears to change sentiment. With volume rising and support levels collapsing, ETH might carry on with its short- to medium-term bearish trend.