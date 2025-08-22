Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 7:57
    The CFTC will keep implementing recommendations from the landmark White House report on digital assets
    Advertisement
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Caroline Pham, the acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has announced the launch of a new phase of the cryptocurrency-related initiative called "crypto sprint." 

    The initiative was initially announced on Aug. 1 following the launch of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's "Project Crypto."

    Crypto sprint continues 

    During this phase, the influential regulatory agency will keep implementing a slew of recommendations from the landmark White House report on digital assets that was introduced in July. 

    HOT Stories
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    Ripple to Bring RLUSD to Japan
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding 200% Potential, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Where Problem Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Recovery
    Coinbase Lists Ethereum-Based Stablecoin 4 Months After Launch

    Specifically, the report pushes for granting the CFTC jurisdiction over spot crypto markets for those tokens that are not considered to be securities. 

    Advertisement

    It also recommends establishing the agency's authority over crypto exchanges. 

    The second phase of "crypto sprint" focused on enabling the trading of spot digital asset contracts on regulated futures exchanges. Earlier this August, it started seeking public feedback on the listing of such contracts. 

    SEC's "Project Crypto" 

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC also recently announced the launch of "Project Crypto," which aims to create a modern regulatory framework for digital assets. 

    The report introduced by the White House has introduced a broad cryptocurrency policy roadmap that also involves banking regulators, tax authorities as well as law enforcement agencies. 

    #CFTC
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 5:17
    EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 4:23
    Ripple to Bring RLUSD to Japan
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ESCAPE Presale Live on Ethereum With $280K Raised, Hacken Audited and SolidProof KYC Verified
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 7:57
    CFTC Launches New Phase of ‘Crypto Sprint’
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 5:17
    EU Might Launch Digital Euro on Ethereum or Solana
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 22, 2025 - 4:23
    Ripple to Bring RLUSD to Japan
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all