Advertisement
AD

    Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Crucial Ethereum Warning: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 11/03/2025 - 11:53
    Tron creator has spotlighted a major issue on the Ethereum network
    Advertisement
    Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Crucial Ethereum Warning: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Justin Sun, a crypto billionaire and the creator of the Tron blockchain, has drawn the crypto community’s attention to a major issue on Ethereum that he sees as dangerous for its near future.

    Sun addresses Ethereum's leverage issue 

    Justin Sun believes that Ethereum is facing a big issue of high leverage used by traders when they conduct operations with ETH both on centralized and decentralized platforms. The Tron founder tweeted that in the short term this problem is likely to implode and “cause losses to protocols and DeFi projects” on the Ethereum network.

    Sun urged the Ethereum team to address this issue at an earlier stage and “resolve some of the leverage” rather than wait for the issue to peak and explode, hurting Ethereum DeFi users.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Mt. Gox Makes Major Bitcoin Transfer Amid Market Crash
    Schiff Mocks Crypto Millionaires as Bitcoin Collapses to $76K
    Scaramucci: Bitcoin Will Help the United States

    “A negotiated solution is recommended,” he tweeted.

    Advertisement

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 09:48
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reacts to Giant BTC Crash: ‘I Will Continue to Acquire Bitcoin on Sale’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Leverage use on Ethereum expands rapidly

    The issue mentioned by Justin Sun refers to the fact that excessive leverage in ETH-based trading has been increasing substantially lately. Particularly that can be seen in derivative markets, such as options and perpetual futures. Many traders have been increasingly using up to 50x (sometimes even 100x) leverage when trading ETH on large platforms. This leads to excessive risks of liquidations when price volatility skyrockets.

    Another factor boosting this problem is ETH widely used as collateral in various Ethereum-based DeFi protocols. High leverage here means that a sudden drop in ETH price may cause mass liquidation of loans, which would strengthen bearish pressure on the market.

    Also, when leverage becomes too high, this may lead to funding rates surging and in return could drive traders to start shorting ETH. This is likely to cause market corrections.

    A commentator responded to Sun’s post, sharing data that as of today, Ethereum’s leverage stands at 5–10x on $50 billion in exposure, which represents roughly11–14% of its $440 billion market cap. This may constitute significant risk since daily liquidation volumes have already risen to $50-$70 million, showing active trading based on leverage.

    Related
    'Buying Opportunity': Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Tue, 03/11/2025 - 10:58
    'Buying Opportunity': Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Ethereum rebounds after 15% crash

    Over the past 24 hours, the second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has crashed by a staggering 15%, dropping to $1,811 earlier today. However, by now, ETH has rebounded by 6%, slightly pairing its losses and is currently trading at $1,920 per coin.

    Ethereum here mirrored Bitcoin’s fall below the $80,000 level on Monday and the rise that followed.

    #Ethereum #DeFi News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 11:18
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $123, Is Sell-off Over?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 11, 2025 - 10:58
    'Buying Opportunity': Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Plunge
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    TEAMZ SUMMIT 2025. Title, Diamond and Gold sponsor slots sold out. We are accepting only a few sponsorship slots left.
    Unchained Summit: Upcoming Crypto Event in Dubai to Redefine Web 3.0’s Global Impact
    7 Apr. Agenda Unveiled for HK Web3 Festival 2025: What’s Next for Hong Kong’s Regulation on Virtual Assets?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron Founder Justin Sun Issues Crucial Ethereum Warning: Details
    Solana (SOL) Reclaims $123, Is Sell-off Over?
    'Buying Opportunity': Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD