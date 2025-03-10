Advertisement
    Max Keiser Drops Epic New Bitcoin Price Prediction, Peter Schiff Creates His Own BTC Reserve, 792,000,000 DOGE Transferred in Minutes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 16:13
    Check out the weekend's most interesting crypto news in U.Today's news digest!
    Max Keiser Drops Epic New Bitcoin Price Prediction, Peter Schiff Creates His Own BTC Reserve, 792,000,000 DOGE Transferred in Minutes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    Bitcoin to $120,000? Max Keiser drops epic new price prediction

    Bitcoin's price reaction to signing the documents for the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve defied the expectations of the crypto community; within an hour, the flagship crypto experienced a major sell-off, losing 4.9% of its value. It seems that the old market rule "buy the rumor, sell the news" remains influential in 2025. Many market participants are questioning the future direction of the market amid the overwhelming volatility. However, for Max Keiser, prominent Bitcoin enthusiast, the direction seems to be obvious. In his X post from Friday, March 7, he shared two bold predictions regarding the BTC's price. "I predict we cross $100,000 in the next few hours and cross $120,000 this month," he wrote. Even though Bitcoin did not reach the height of $100,000 that day, it still remains to be seen whether it will manage to hit $120,000 this month. If it does, that would mean a new all-time high in BTC's price history.

    Peter Schiff creates his own BTC reserve, receives Solana instead

    The news about the creation of the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could not go unnoticed by anyone in the crypto community, including BTC vocal proponent Peter Schiff. Following the development, Schiff took to X platform to make a sarcastic remark, announcing that he is establishing his own "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve." "I've decided to create my own Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Just like the U.S. government, I'm developing a budget-neutral strategy for acquiring my bitcoin at no incremental cost. Phase one of my strategy is inviting contributions to my reserve," he wrote, attaching his wallet address for anyone willing to contribute to his new venture. So far, according to Schiff's updates from March 8, his BTC reserve and "Digital Asset Stockpile" meant for other cryptos aside Bitcoin have seen inflows of $2,500 and $500, respectively. Notably, the first crypto Schiff received was Solana; previously, he stated that no SOL, as well as no XRP, ETH and ADA, will be bought by the U.S. government. Thus, it looks like someone decided to include SOL, at least, in Schiff's version of a crypto reserve.

    792,000,000 DOGE in minutes – What's happening?

    On March 7, Whale Alert, a popular blockchain sleuth, spotted a large DOGE transfer, carrying an astonishing 792,000,000 DOGE. At the time of the transfer, this amount of dog-themed tokens was valued at $157,580,591. The transaction took place between two anonymous wallets, resembling an over-the-counter crypto trade. Many commentators interpreted this massive transaction as a bullish sign for Dogecoin. Additionally, crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez shared a chart provided by on-chain data company Santiment, demonstrating that over the course of three days, whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 DOGE accumulated 150 million DOGE, suggesting they bought the dip during the price drop. Meanwhile, at press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.1691, down 5.97% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

