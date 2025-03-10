Max Keiser Drops Epic New Bitcoin Price Prediction, Peter Schiff Creates His Own BTC Reserve, 792,000,000 DOGE Transferred in Minutes: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin to $120,000? Max Keiser drops epic new price prediction

Bitcoin's price reaction to signing the documents for the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve defied the expectations of the crypto community; within an hour, the flagship crypto experienced a major sell-off, losing 4.9% of its value. It seems that the old market rule "buy the rumor, sell the news" remains influential in 2025. Many market participants are questioning the future direction of the market amid the overwhelming volatility. However, for Max Keiser , prominent Bitcoin enthusiast, the direction seems to be obvious. In his X post from Friday, March 7, he shared two bold predictions regarding the BTC's price. "I predict we cross $100,000 in the next few hours and cross $120,000 this month," he wrote. Even though Bitcoin did not reach the height of $100,000 that day, it still remains to be seen whether it will manage to hit $120,000 this month. If it does, that would mean a new all-time high in BTC's price history.

Peter Schiff creates his own BTC reserve, receives Solana instead

The news about the creation of the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could not go unnoticed by anyone in the crypto community, including BTC vocal proponent Peter Schiff . Following the development, Schiff took to X platform to make a sarcastic remark, announcing that he is establishing his own "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve." "I've decided to create my own Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Just like the U.S. government, I'm developing a budget-neutral strategy for acquiring my bitcoin at no incremental cost. Phase one of my strategy is inviting contributions to my reserve," he wrote , attaching his wallet address for anyone willing to contribute to his new venture. So far, according to Schiff's updates from March 8, his BTC reserve and "Digital Asset Stockpile" meant for other cryptos aside Bitcoin have seen inflows of $2,500 and $500, respectively. Notably, the first crypto Schiff received was Solana; previously , he stated that no SOL, as well as no XRP, ETH and ADA, will be bought by the U.S. government. Thus, it looks like someone decided to include SOL, at least, in Schiff's version of a crypto reserve.

792,000,000 DOGE in minutes – What's happening?