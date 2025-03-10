Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH): $2,000 Might Be Lost Today

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 8:16
    Ethereum might be losing one of most important price levels
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH): $2,000 Might Be Lost Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With $2,000 now in danger of disappearing in the next few hours, Ethereum is on the verge of possibly losing a significant price level. The asset has been steadily declining, which is indicative of a larger pattern of waning network activity and investor interest. Ethereum's difficulty regaining momentum is clear in the recent price action, and its incapacity to maintain significant recoveries raises the possibility of a further decline.

    Advertisement

    Due to its rapid decline, Ethereum's price has been marking lower highs and lower lows on a regular basis. The sloping moving averages provide support for the chart's obvious downward trend, confirming bearish control over the asset. Weak buying interest and persistent selling pressure are indicated by the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which are still pointing downward.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The whole thing is aggravated by Ethereum's declining network size. Retail and institutional participants are leaving the asset, according to on-chain data, which indicates that the number of transactions and active addresses is still dropping. The situation is further complicated by a slowdown in DeFi activity and a lack of investment in Ethereum-based projects.

    HOT Stories
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000
    XRP: Movement to Death Cross Begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Gave Up? Solana (SOL) Bullish Reversal Might Be Around Corner
    Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots
    XRP Hourly Death Cross Forms Amid Market Volatility: What's Next?

    Related
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000
    Mon, 03/10/2025 - 05:52
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    There is little reason for optimism regarding Ethereum in the near future based on the technical outlook. Losing $2,000, which serves as a significant psychological and technical support level, could allow for a much more drastic correction. The next major support zones for ETH are the $1,800 and even $1,700 ranges, which could see a decline if selling pressure increases. 

    Related
    Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots
    Sun, 03/09/2025 - 18:59
    Binance's CZ Urges Musk to Ban Bots
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The fact that the RSI levels are still in the oversold area could indicate a possible short-term rebound. Nevertheless, in order to change the momentum, any recovery effort would have to overcome the immediate resistance at $2,200. Until then, Ethereum could continue to decline because the market is not showing many signs of turning around.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 10, 2025 - 5:52
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 10, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP: Movement to Death Cross Begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Gave Up? Solana (SOL) Bullish Reversal Might Be Around Corner
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining Global Status: Researching Global Policy Approaches and Energy Challenges
    BlackFort Exchange Network (BXN) Joins Biconomy.com Exchange
    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH): $2,000 Might Be Lost Today
    Bloomberg's McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Might Plunge to $70,000
    XRP: Movement to Death Cross Begins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Gave Up? Solana (SOL) Bullish Reversal Might Be Around Corner
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD