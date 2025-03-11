Solana (SOL) Reclaims $123, Is Sell-off Over?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL), currently ranked the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $123 mark, following a slight recovery on the market. This has raised questions about whether the broader market sell-off that saw Bitcoin collapse below $80,000 is over.

Advertisement

Solana riding tide

While the price of Solana is down on the daily and weekly charts, the price has risen over key support levels. Solana remains a top market performer, following Binance Coin (BNB) in market capitalization.

According to CoinMarketCap data, SOL has a market capitalization of $63.3 billion and is trading at $123.5.

The 24-hour trading volume has increased by 48.6% to $6.3 billion, suggesting increasing investor interest. Solana’s surge to $123 is quite phenomenal, as the coin traded within the $120 range only a day prior. Specifically, the price dropped to $113, the lowest in over 12 months.

According to a U.Today report , technical analysis suggested Solana is nearing the formation of a "death cross," a pattern that often signals potential bearish momentum. Historically, a death cross pattern has often confirmed a bottom before the price rises.

Solana last saw a death cross in September 2024. In the two months that followed, SOL reached highs of $294. If this pattern holds in the current cycle, SOL could hit new all-time highs.

Is market sell-off over?

The crypto market is taking shape. However, it is still early to determine whether the market sell-off is over. Although the market has recovered slightly, the prices of top cryptocurrencies are still down. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is down 0.3% to trade at $81,188.

Likewise, altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP, are down 7.6%, 1.9% and 0.8%, respectively, over the past day. However, these cryptocurrencies are seeing increased trading volume. This means a slight recovery in the market could send the prices up.