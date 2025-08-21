Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross: Useless or Salvation?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 11:51
    Shiba Inu has chance for recovery around these levels
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mini-Golden Cross: Useless or Salvation?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Even though Shiba Inu is still declining, it is displaying a setup that might yield realistic returns. On the daily chart, a mini-golden cross appears to be forming. In this variant, the 50-day EMA crosses above the 100-day EMA, in contrast to the classic golden cross where the 50-day EMA surpasses the 200-day EMA. In more general bearish periods, it still signals an improvement in short-to-medium-term momentum despite historically being a weaker bullish signal.

    Shiba Inu's upcoming hurdles

    SHIB has been slipping back after battling against resistance levels in the $0.000013-$0.000014 range, and it is currently trading close to $0.0000124. Although the price is still stuck in a downward channel, and buyers are being pressured by lower highs, the EMA crossover indicates that bullish forces are still present. This discrepancy between a supportive moving average signal and bearish price action presents traders with both opportunity and uncertainty.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 15:42
    Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross, But There's a Catch
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    21 Million Bitcoin Supply Running out, Michael Saylor Warns
    Satoshi's Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Paints Critical Divergence, Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Chance, Explosive Solana (SOL) Rally Now?

    The relative strength index (RSI), which indicates neither extreme overbought nor oversold conditions, is circling near neutral territory. The tapering off of trading volumes in comparison to July suggests consolidation instead of aggressive capitulation. This lends credence to the theory that SHIB might be getting ready for a major shift after the current sideways structure settles.

    Advertisement

    Bulls land safely

    Bulls will need to defend immediate support near $0.0000120, which is in line with the channel’s lower trendline, if the mini-golden cross holds. If SHIB breaks below this level, it may be vulnerable to more significant retracements in the direction of $0.0000105. To turn around overall sentiment, the first step would be to clear the resistance cluster between $0.0000135 and $0.0000140. SHIB may be able to retest $0.000016-$0.000018, where more intense selling pressure is anticipated, if it breaks out of the descending channel.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:56
    Dogecoin Bags 343,069% in Liquidation Imbalance, Will Price Follow?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:21
    Top Binance Traders Cut XRP Longs Ahead of Powell's Speech
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hyra Network Wins Prestigious Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:56
    Dogecoin Bags 343,069% in Liquidation Imbalance, Will Price Follow?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:21
    Top Binance Traders Cut XRP Longs Ahead of Powell's Speech
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 13:13
    Cardano Hourly Death Cross Confirmed, Hope Not Lost for Bulls
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all