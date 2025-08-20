XRP Golden Cross Flip, Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu hit by sudden long liquidations

Shiba Inu faces 699,000% liquidation imbalance as markets take unexpected turn.

Market context. Crypto market reversed early rebound as investors awaited Fed’s July meeting minutes and Jackson Hole symposium.

Shiba Inu has faced a sudden liquidation on the market, leading to a flushing out of leveraged long positions. The market reversed an earlier rebound in the early Tuesday session as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and its annual Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled to be held from Thursday to Saturday.

The Fed will release minutes from its July 29-30 policy meeting, which left rates unchanged on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is slated to give a speech on Friday. Bitcoin reversed to trade near $113,000 after previously surpassing $116,000. Major cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, mirrored this trend, which led to an unwinding of long positions on the derivatives market.

Liquidation data. Total SHIB liquidations (last hour): $111,860.

Shiba Inu sees 699,000% liquidation imbalance Shiba Inu dropped to $0.0000122 after previously reaching $0.0000128, catching traders who were betting on price increases unaware. According to CoinGlass data, in the last hour, the total liquidation for SHIB came to $111,860; long liquidations accounted for $111,840 while short liquidations came to a surprising $16.50, with the disparity accounting for a 699,000% imbalance.

XRP rebound and golden cross watch

XRP is in bullish rebound mode with near-break in golden cross.

Recent price action. XRP dipped below $3.00 to $2.96, but rebounded back above the key support.

XRP is on a rebound move as the price outlook is supported by technical indicators. Notably, the asset, which slipped below the $3 support to $2.96, has shown signs of recovery. XRP is also on track to form a golden cross, as the 9-day and 21-day moving averages look ready to intersect.

According to data, this appears on track to trigger a golden flip with just one more factor left to be checked to confirm this development. As of press time, the XRP price was changing hands at $3.01, which represents a 1.73% increase in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Key support. $2.95–$2.96 remains the critical floor where buyers stepped in.

If these activities succeed in pushing XRP’s price to between $3.30 and $3.50, the coin is likely to break out in a bullish rally and may confirm the golden cross setup. The current rebound saw XRP climb from the technical support of $2.95 after it reached oversold conditions. Its Relative Strength Index had hit 48.96.

Bitcoin risks losing $100,000

Bitcoin price chart full of red flags, key technical indicators Bollinger Bands and RSI signal.

Current price action. BTC has slipped under $115,000, failing to hold the earlier push toward $117,500–$118,000.

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has rolled back under $115,000 after trying to break higher earlier this month, and it is bad news for bulls — the price chart is lining up a combination that does not look friendly at all.

The weekly candles show the cryptocurrency topping near $117,500 and sliding into the mid-$114,000s, right as the upper Bollinger Band is capping the move and the RSI keeps tagging bearish signals. When those two major indicators raise alarm in accordance, it usually means the market bias is bearish.

Key levels to watch. Price has broken below the mid-Bollinger level.

On the daily chart, the price has broken below the mid-Bollinger level and is pushing toward the lower band near $111,600, a zone that has not been tested since July’s climb began. The failed spike toward $124,000 BTC left a nasty wick on the chart, the kind that often marks exhaustion, and unless Bitcoin can get back above $118,000 quickly, the next test lower looks hard to avoid.