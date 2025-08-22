Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hiding 200% Potential, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Where Problem Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Ready for $5,000 Recovery

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 0:01
    Market at crossroads, with stronger bearish potential around current price levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The chart structure indicates that Shiba Inu may be concealing substantial upside potential, despite the fact that the token is still trading under pressure. SHIB is presently forming a squeeze pattern between its declining resistance levels and lower support trendline, while also consolidating around $0.0000124.

    In SHIB’s case, a bullish resolution could unlock gains of more than 200% from current levels. These compressions frequently precede sharp breakouts. Considering the technical setup, SHIB has repeatedly maintained its $0.0000120 support, indicating that it is a dependable floor for purchasers. The upper channel trendline is the main barrier, and resistance is still stacked around $0.0000140-$0.0000150.

    The $0.0000180-$0.0000200 zone, and in a longer move, perhaps a retest of $0.0000300 — which would represent nearly 200% growth from here — could be the target of swiftly accelerating momentum if bulls are able to break above this area. Even with recent declines, moving averages are starting to line up more favorably. The recent mini golden cross, formed by the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, indicates improving medium-term momentum.

    Even though the volume is currently low, it exhibits accumulation phase indicators, which could indicate that larger holders and whales are positioning themselves for a possible upside breakout. Although the longer-term structure is bullish, SHIB is still rangebound for the time being. The risk-to-reward dynamic benefits patient investors who can withstand brief volatility, as long as $0.0000120 remains stable.

    It is probable that the next significant rally of SHIB would be initiated by a clear breakout above the declining trendline. SHIB might be ready for a major move, as market sentiment gradually changes and the squeeze approaches resolution. Although there are no guarantees, the technical picture suggests that the token is concealing a lot of upside, and a 200% rally is not as unlikely as it might seem.

    Bitcoin's dynamic level

    After losing its 50-day EMA, a crucial dynamic support level that has steered the trend for months, Bitcoin (BTC) has begun to display cracks in its bullish structure. The asset is currently retracing from its recent peak, which set a new all-time high, and is trading close to $113,000.

    This rally has been noticeably more controlled than previous euphoric tops, where price action was explosive and unsustainable. Now, though, the lack of momentum is becoming apparent. The break below the 50 EMA is an indication that short-term market psychology is changing. Sellers are starting to regain control, while buyers who used to jump in at every dip are growing more cautious.

    The $110,500 range, and the more crucial $104,000-$103,000 region — where the 200-day EMA and historical demand converge — are Bitcoin’s next levels of support if the correction goes deeper. Although it would prolong sideways market conditions, a decline toward those levels would signify a much healthier reset.

    This most recent peak feels different from previous bull cycles, when BTC tops caused waves of volatility and spectacular liquidation cascades. In contrast with previous highs, volume has been rather low, and the RSI is cooling off, which indicates waning momentum. In other words, it appears that the market does not have the same aggressive inflows that supported previous breakouts.

    Bitcoin does not currently show a definite bullish trigger. Upside targets are still limited below $120,000 unless buyers swiftly regain control, and the loss of the 50 EMA puts it at risk of entering a longer consolidation phase. Due to the fact that Bitcoin is more likely to grind sideways, or retest deeper support before regaining its footing, investors may need to exercise patience.

    Ethereum's rally potential

    After bouncing from its 26-day EMA, and hinting at a new rally, Ethereum remains composed and dominant. With its current price of $4,280, ETH is in an area where, if the upward trend continues, the asset may move toward $5,000 in the coming weeks.

    Traders should take heart from the bounce off the 26 EMA, which indicates that buying pressure is still high, despite a significant decline from recent highs. As a short-term dynamic support, this moving average has assisted ETH in stabilizing and halting additional declines. It is crucial to remember, though, that the 26 EMA is not the best basis for a comprehensive recovery. Deeper declines in the direction of the 50 EMA have historically provided more dependable bases for long-term rallies.

    Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Ethereum’s correction seems to have stalled. Lower prices were swiftly rejected by the market, indicating that demand is still strong. ETH is likely to regain its bullish momentum, as long as it can sustain support above the $4,000-$4,100 range. The next leg higher, with $5,000 as the obvious target, could be triggered by a clear break above $4,500.

    From the standpoint of an investor, the current configuration emphasizes both risk and opportunity. On the one hand, ETH has already demonstrated that it can withstand selling pressure and draw dip buyers, which is a powerful indication of faith in the asset’s long-term future. However, if the 26 EMA is all that is used, this recovery could be subject to fresh selling if the momentum waned.

    The rally in Ethereum is far from over, to put it briefly. The path toward a $5,000 recovery is not only feasible but also becoming more likely, if buyers can maintain the line above $4,100 and build on this bounce.

    #Shiba Inu #Ethereum #Bitcoin
