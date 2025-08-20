Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 15:47
    Can bounce back of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $115,000 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is neither bearish nor bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.38% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish after a resistance breakout. If the daily bar closes above $114,157, growth may continue to the $115,000 mark tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is rising after yesterday's bearish bar's closure. However, even if the candle closes bullish, the energy might not be enough for a further upward move. 

    In this regard, consolidation in the range of $113,000-$116,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the $112,660 level. If the candle closes far from that mark, traders may expect a bounce back to the $116,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $114,189 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
