Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 20

The market is neither bearish nor bullish in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.38% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bullish after a resistance breakout. If the daily bar closes above $114,157, growth may continue to the $115,000 mark tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is rising after yesterday's bearish bar's closure. However, even if the candle closes bullish, the energy might not be enough for a further upward move.

In this regard, consolidation in the range of $113,000-$116,000 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the $112,660 level. If the candle closes far from that mark, traders may expect a bounce back to the $116,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,189 at press time.