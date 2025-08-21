Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Biggest Shiba Inu Coin Bull Right Now? 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB out of Coinbase Prove It

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 21/08/2025 - 12:29
    Coinbase whale goes all-in on Shiba Inu coin, with 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB move
    Advertisement
    Biggest Shiba Inu Coin Bull Right Now? 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB out of Coinbase Prove It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Aug. 15, one of the largest Shiba Inu (SHIB) transfers in weeks occurred on the Ethereum blockchain when a Coinbase Institutional wallet sent three trillion SHIB — valued at $38,244,783 at the time — to a new private address.

    Advertisement

    The receiving wallet had no history before, and five days later it still shows SHIB as its only holding. Based on current prices, that holding is worth about $37,290,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/21/2025 - 08:23
    3,477,149,925,825 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Growth Starts
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    CEO of Largest US Crypto Exchange Stuns with $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction
    XRP Paints Critical Divergence, Dogecoin (DOGE): Last Chance, Explosive Solana (SOL) Rally Now?
    XRP Golden Cross Flip, Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 — Crypto News Digest

    This amount of SHIB exceeds what most midsized exchanges carry in visible reserves, and removing it from Coinbase reduced the exchange’s liquid balance. To put this in perspective, this transfer alone equals nearly 0.5% of SHIB’s circulating supply, which would place it among the top 50 SHIB addresses.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: Etherscan

    The wallet currently holds no ETH or other ERC-20 tokens, suggesting that this was not a portfolio reshuffle but a direct transfer to a new address. The purpose of this move remains uncertain: cold storage, custodial transfer or preparation for staking and DeFi pools.

    What's with Shiba Inu (SHIB) price?

    Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, daily trading volumes of $187.79 million and price action that has been under pressure, down over 8% over the past week. Moves of this magnitude does not change fundamentals overnight, though they chip away at available supply on exchanges.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/20/2025 - 22:23
    XRP Golden Cross Flip, Shiba Inu Rockets 699,000% in Liquidation Imbalance, Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    A total of $37,290,000 worth of coins changing hands in a single transaction is enough to make this wallet the biggest Shiba Inu bull of the week.

    While it does not explain why the move was made, one clear fact remains: Coinbase lost $38,000,000 in SHIB inventory to a holder who seems in no hurry to sell.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:46
    Almost No One Cares About Alt Season Anymore
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:28
    Satoshi's Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London Joins Forces with Fintech Fringe to Maximise Support for Scaling Companies
    OpenServ names Joey Kheireddine Head of Blockchain, joining from Eliza Labs (formerly AI16z)
    MetaWin Announces $1.3 Million NFT Holder Exclusive Giveaway
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 12:29
    Biggest Shiba Inu Coin Bull Right Now? 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB out of Coinbase Prove It
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:46
    Almost No One Cares About Alt Season Anymore
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 21, 2025 - 11:28
    Satoshi's Historic Email With Bitcoin Whitepaper Reached Adam Back 17 Years Ago
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all