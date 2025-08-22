Advertisement
    Here’s When Bitcoin Will Run Again, '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Predicts

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 22/08/2025 - 8:54
    Bitcoin proponent and Ethereum critic Samson Mow made prediction as to when Bitcoin will resume rising
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Samson Mow, a Bitcoin supporter and the chief executive officer at JAN3, has predicted approximately when the world’s largest cryptocurrency intends to resume its bull run.

    He disagreed with Dan Tapiero, who is bullish on both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unlike Tapiero, Samson is known as a rigid Ethereum hater and Bitcoin maximalist. He is also well known as a believer that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in the near future.

    Mow reveals when Bitcoin will resume its rally

    In a recent tweet, Samson Mow stated that until Bitcoin's dominance on the market increases, the BTC price will hardly surge from its current lows. While tweeting that, he quoted a tweet by renowned international investor and founder and CEO of 10T Holdings and 1RoundTable Partners, Dan Tapiero.

    Tapiero seems to be a supporter of both Bitcoin and Ethereum as he tweeted that “Bitcoin and Eth bull market still has a lot further to run.”

    As for Ethereum, Mow believes that by now, ETH has reached “the final stages of this recent pump and dump.” As soon as ETH goes back to its “long term down trend against Bitcoin,” BTC will resume running, he tweeted.

    Bitcoin rebounds from $112,000

    Meanwhile, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has risen its head after the 5.35% decline it has faced this week. On Sunday, BTC lost the $118,502 price level, landing at $112,163 on Thursday.

    Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has resumed growing, gaining less than 1%. At press time, BTC is changing hands at $113,000 per coin.

    #Samson Mow #Ethereum #Bitcoin
