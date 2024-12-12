Solana's First L2 Sonic SVM Announces Token Airdrop to Solayer Users

Advertisement

Sonic SVM, a pioneering Solana L2, has shared token airdrop details for Solayer users who delegate to Sonic’s Actively Validated Service (AVS). This airdrop arrives amid an unmatched spike in interest in liquid staking protocols (LSTFi) on Solana (SOL) and its virtual machine.

According to the official statement by Sonic SVM, the first-ever L2 scaling network on top of Solana (SOL), it is holding an airdrop of its upcoming tokens to active contributors of Actively Validated Service (AVS). The allocation will be distributed between delegators of SOL or eligible Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) to Sonic AVS on Solayer.

The wallet snapshot, capturing all qualifying delegations, will occur prior to Sonic’s Token Generation Event (TGE) in Q1, 2025.

This includes not only users who stake through Solayer but also those who use protocols that are powered by Solayer - which includes protocols like Adrastea, a restaking protocol powered by Solayer, which delegates Solana to Sonic’s Actively Validated Service (AVS).

Sonic CEO Chris Zhu welcomes all early participants and expects the coming airdrop to be a major milestone for Solana's liquid staking segment as a whole:

The airdrop confirmation signals our commitment to empowering those who have played a pivotal role in the growth of Sonic’s AVS. By rewarding Solayer delegators and Adrastea participants, we’re not only incentivizing broader participation but also ensuring that the users who have believed in Sonic’s vision from the start benefit directly from our growth.

As the largest delegated AVS on the Solayer platform, Sonic currently holds $80 million worth of SOL delegated by over 81,000 unique users. The rewards program sets the stage for a record-breaking airdrop while underscoring the importance of community participation in the growing Solana restaking ecosystem.

Solana's LST segment eclipses $2 billion in TVL

With over $360 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), Solayer has emerged as a key driver in the evolution of Solana restaking. Sonic AVS delegates via Solayer get to enjoy liquidity access through Liquid Restaking Token. Holders can leverage it across DeFi, including Banx, Orca, Meteora and upcoming integrations.

In December 2024, amid the starting cryptocurrency segment rally, the Solana-based liquid staking (LSTs) segment logged a $2 billion TVL milestone.

By ensuring seamless integration of rewards through Solayer and Adrastea user-friendly interface, Sonic is making it simpler than ever for delegators to track their contributions and reap the benefits.