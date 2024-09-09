    Solana Skyrockets in Inflows as Bitcoin Bleeds With $643 Million Outflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Solana outshines Bitcoin with significant inflows during past week
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 12:40
    Solana Skyrockets in Inflows as Bitcoin Bleeds With $643 Million Outflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL)-based investment products defied all the odds with significant inflows last week. The most surprising part is that Bitcoin (BTC)-based products struggled big time during this time. As the CoinShares Research Blog reports, digital asset investment products, or ETFs, saw outflows of $726 million last week.

    Advertisement

    It has matched the numbers seen in March, the largest recorded outflows this year. Stronger than expected macroeconomic data has likely pushed this bearish sentiment on the market, according to CoinShares. The market is buzzing with speculation that the U.S Federal Reserve may announce a 25-basis-point interest rate cut in the near future.

    In addition, some are expecting a potential 50-basis-point rate cut after the unveiling of employment data last week. The Consumer Price Index (CP|) inflation report is expected to be released tomorrow, and the financial markets are keeping an eye on it. If the inflation numbers see a decline, the 50-basis-point rate cut is likely to happen.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Big 'Money Lesson' from His Popular Book
    Tokyo Electric Power Subsidiary Now Mining Bitcoin
    XRP Enters Enormous Uptrend, Toncoin (TON) on Verge of $6 Recovery? This Ethereum (ETH) Move is Paramount
    XRP Ready for “Huge Squeeze” Against Bitcoin, Top Trader Says

    These macroeconomic discussions have fueled fear and uncertainty on the markets, including the crypto market. The last weekend saw major losses in the prices of top currencies like BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and others. The Bitcoin price even went below the crucial $52,000 mark before rebounding to the $55,000 price level.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin outshined by Solana

    Institutional investors are currently sitting on the sidelines, as bearish sentiment is prevailing. Bitcoin investment products witnessed $643 million in outflows last week. Meanwhile, Ethereum products also faced pressure as they saw outflows of around $98 million. The overall situation looks bleak as investors lack confidence in the market.

    However, Solana has managed to deal with this pressure and gain investor interest. While others were bleeding, Solana products witnessed inflows of about $6.2 million. These are the largest of inflows seen for any asset during the past week. It is a positive development for the SOL price as the rise in institutional sentiment can change market sentiment.

    #Solana #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 12:14
    Scam Alert: Hackers Burn Tokens In Wallets, Here's How to Avoid It
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 9, 2024 - 11:58
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Crypto Scam Alert to Community
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Transforming CX: Discover What’s Next at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Coinfest Asia 2024 Surpasses Records, Aims Higher for 2025
    Bitunix Enters Top 15 on CoinGecko Rankings, Achieving Milestone in the First Week of September 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Skyrockets in Inflows as Bitcoin Bleeds With $643 Million Outflows
    Scam Alert: Hackers Burn Tokens In Wallets, Here's How to Avoid It
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Crypto Scam Alert to Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD