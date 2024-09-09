    Solana Crushes Cardano in Key Metric

    Alex Dovbnya
    Solana is absolutely demolishing Cardano in these key metrics
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 8:20
    Solana Crushes Cardano in Key Metric
    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Artemis, Solana is absolutely crushing Cardano in terms of user adoption.

    In fact, the former has 126 times as many daily active actresses as Cardano.  

    This is despite the fact that these chains were once pitched as equally competitive "Ethereum killers."

    On Sept. 7, Solana recorded 4.6 million daily active addresses. For comparison, Cardano pales in comparison to Solana with an infinitesimal 31,700 addresses. 

    Solana, of course, is also way ahead of Cardano in other metrics. On Sept. 7, it managed to generate 35 million transactions compared to Cardano's measly 53,400.

    On top of that, Cardano is lagging behind in terms of total value locked (TVL) and DEX trading volume. 

    As reported by U.Today, Cardano recently experienced a surge in trading activity. This could be an indicator of a future price spike. 

    That said, the blockchain’s fundamentals remain extremely poor despite the recently successful launch of the Chang hard fork, which brings decentralized governance to the network. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

