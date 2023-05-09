Solana Mobile Phone Now Available for Order by Public

Tue, 05/09/2023 - 10:25
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana Mobile Phone Saga now available for purchase by members of public
Solana Mobile Phone Now Available for Order by Public
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL), as a protocol and start-up behind the Saga Mobile phone, is seeing impressive growth in the embrace and adoption of the device. This is showcased by the announcement that it has opened access for the general public to start ordering the phone. As revealed, the mobile phone is ready to ship to multiple locations, including the U.S., EU and Australia.

Solana broke a record when it became the first blockchain protocol to design and launch a mobile phone in its bid to bring Web3.0 closer to the average smartphone user. At launch, Saga was only accessible to users who had preordered the device, and the opening of the public order presents wider adoption for users across the board.

The Solana Mobile phone embodies many innovations in one. While it is built to compete with other smartphones on the market today, it is infused with a series of Web3.0 applications that can make accessing blockchain a matter of clicks.

The phone in itself is secured by the Solana protocol and guarantees direct access to the benefits of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) while also affording room to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) hosted on Solana.

Related
Solana (SOL) up 4% Amid Broader Market Rout, Why Is SOL Holding Down Fort?

SOL to get Saga boost

That the public will now be able to order and secure Solana Mobile as their device is an indirect way to get SOL as a digital currency in the hands of more people. The series of innovations embodied through applications resident on Solana and accessible via Saga can help in driving positive demand momentum for SOL tokens.

This will have an underlying impact on the price of the digital currency, which is currently down by 3.63% to $20.50, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The impact of the Saga Mobile phone on Solana may be more long term, but it offers hope that the blockchain has a defined utility.

#Solana #Solana Mobile
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Hong Kong to Allow Crypto Exchanges to Trade BTC and ETH, But There's a Catch
05/09/2023 - 10:03
Hong Kong to Allow Crypto Exchanges to Trade BTC and ETH, But There's a Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Spending $200 Million Is Dumb: Crypto YouTuber Lark Davis
05/09/2023 - 09:37
Ripple Spending $200 Million Is Dumb: Crypto YouTuber Lark Davis
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Nears Max Capacity: What It Means for Investors
05/09/2023 - 09:16
Cardano Nears Max Capacity: What It Means for Investors
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya