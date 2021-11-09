First-Ever Solana Mobile Wallet to Be Released by SolFlare

A new instrument will be available for both iOS-based and Android-based devices. It will act as an endpoint to Solana's segment of the DeFi and NFT spheres for users with various levels of expertise.

SolFlare comes to mobile platforms

According to a press release shared by the SolFlare team, its mobile version is now available in the App Store and Google Play digital marketplaces.

IT'S HERE - Solflare Mobile is AVAILABLE NOW! We're live on iOS, with full support for $SOL staking, SPL token transfers, NFTs, & more!

Download now from the links on https://t.co/hl6gtsqNOM!



Android users will need to wait just a bit longer, will be approved soon - stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/1zoWs1109R — Solflare (@solflare_wallet) November 5, 2021

At its core, SolFlare mobile is promoted as a noncustodial tool for the storage and transfer of Solana tokens SOL and SLP. The mobile version will have a toolkit similar to this with desktop and plug-in versions.

Filip Dragoslavic, co-founder of SolFlare, stresses that this release is a crucial step for both Solana's adoption and its ecosystem's progress:

We think that opening up the Solana ecosystem to mobile users will be a game-changer for adoption. More and more crypto users are becoming mobile-first every year, and we believe that making the Solana experience easy for these users is key to continuing its explosive growth.

In upcoming releases, SolFlare Mobile users will also receive hardware wallet integration and a module for noncustodial peer-to-peer token swaps.

NFTs, DeFis, staking

Besides being a novel Solana-centric wallet, SolFlare will also provide its customers with the opportunity to earn on their idle crypto bags as the SOL staking instrument will be integrated.

Also, SolFlare will be suitable for storing and sending of Solana-based NFTs with its underlying audio, video content, documents and GameFi units.

Solana (SOL) is among the hottest trends in crypto right now. As covered by U.Today previously, it has flipped the largest stablecoin, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), by market cap.