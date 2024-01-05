Solana Meme Coin Myro (MYRO) Soars by 75%; New BONK?

MYRO, a Solana-based meme coin named after Myro, the pet dog owned by Raj Gokal, one of the co-founders of the Ethereum (ETH) rival, is posting impressive gains in the last 24 hours. Influencers are discussing listings on CEXes and potential bigger gains.

Solana meme coin Myro (MYRO) price tripled in three days

Myro (MYRO), the third-largest Solana meme coin after Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF), registered parabolic growth today, Jan. 5, 2024. In the last 24 hours only, its price added over 70% and set an all-time high over $0.076. The token can be bought on Solana DEXes Raydium and Orca as well as on centralized exchanges KuCoin, HTX and MEXC Global.

Image by CoinMarketCap

In the last week, the asset added over 240% in price. MYRO is promoted by dozens of X (former Twitter) cryptocurrency influencers and can be obtained via a Telegram bot.

In 2024, the Myro (MYRO) team is going to introduce a newbie-friendly staking program and equip the newest dog coin with further utilities.

MYRO's market capitalization eclipsed $75 million, while the community is sure that a $100 million market cap is on the cards.

At this pace, MYRO can surpass Dogwifhat (WIF) in a few days. Meanwhile, other Solana (SOL) large-cap meme coins are in the red.

MYRO becomes fastest-growing meme coin, exceeds WIF by trading volume

Amid the growing euphoria, Myro (MYRO) replaced Dogwifhat (WIF) as the second most popular Solana (SOL) meme cryptocurrency by trading volume.

The token was deployed to Solana's (SOL) mainnet Nov. 11, 2023. In less than two months, it rallied by over 1,700%. The most optimistic supporters hint at potential listings on Binance (BNB) and Coinbase, Tier 1 crypto exchanges.

MYRO is always compared to Bonk (BONK), the most overhyped meme coin of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The token scored top CEX listings amid its five-digit rally in Q4, 2023.