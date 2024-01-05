Advertisement
Solana Meme Coin Myro (MYRO) Soars by 75%; New BONK?

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Myro (MYRO), one of largest meme coins on Solana (SOL), sees its price more than tripled in 2024
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 18:34
Solana Meme Coin Myro (MYRO) Soars by 75%; New BONK?
Cover image via www.freepik.com
MYRO, a Solana-based meme coin named after Myro, the pet dog owned by Raj Gokal, one of the co-founders of the Ethereum (ETH) rival, is posting impressive gains in the last 24 hours. Influencers are discussing listings on CEXes and potential bigger gains.

Solana meme coin Myro (MYRO) price tripled in three days

Myro (MYRO), the third-largest Solana meme coin after Bonk (BONK) and Dogwifhat (WIF), registered parabolic growth today, Jan. 5, 2024. In the last 24 hours only, its price added over 70% and set an all-time high over $0.076. The token can be bought on Solana DEXes Raydium and Orca as well as on centralized exchanges KuCoin, HTX and MEXC Global.

MYRO adds 70%
Image by CoinMarketCap

In the last week, the asset added over 240% in price. MYRO is promoted by dozens of X (former Twitter) cryptocurrency influencers and can be obtained via a Telegram bot.

In 2024, the Myro (MYRO) team is going to introduce a newbie-friendly staking program and equip the newest dog coin with further utilities.

MYRO's market capitalization eclipsed $75 million, while the community is sure that a $100 million market cap is on the cards.

At this pace, MYRO can surpass Dogwifhat (WIF) in a few days. Meanwhile, other Solana (SOL) large-cap meme coins are in the red.

MYRO becomes fastest-growing meme coin, exceeds WIF by trading volume

Amid the growing euphoria, Myro (MYRO) replaced Dogwifhat (WIF) as the second most popular Solana (SOL) meme cryptocurrency by trading volume.

The token was deployed to Solana's (SOL) mainnet Nov. 11, 2023. In less than two months, it rallied by over 1,700%. The most optimistic supporters hint at potential listings on Binance (BNB) and Coinbase, Tier 1 crypto exchanges.

MYRO is always compared to Bonk (BONK), the most overhyped meme coin of the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. The token scored top CEX listings amid its five-digit rally in Q4, 2023.

#Solana #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Myro
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

