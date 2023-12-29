Advertisement
AD

Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Rockets up With Jaw-Dropping 13,000% Yearly Surge

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
BONK retains trader interest as its trading volume has increased in last 24 hours
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 12:56
Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Rockets up With Jaw-Dropping 13,000% Yearly Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) is up by almost 25% in the last 24 hours, extending its year-to-date surge.

Advertisement

According to CoinGecko data, BONK has gained nearly 13,000% yearly, marking a stellar performance as the Solana ecosystem boomed in the year 2023. The Solana ecosystem exploded as Bonk began a multiweek run of over 1,000%, landing listings on prominent exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

BONK retains trader interest as its trading volume has increased in the last 24 hours, owing to its price increase as the overall crypto market has declined.

According to CoinGecko data, the trading volume of Bonk (BONK) has been $421,530,819 in the last 24 hours, representing a 96.10% increase from one day ago and signaling a recent rise in market activity.

Most likely, new exchange listings might have contributed to BONK's price increase and trading volume growth.

Crypto.com, a major crypto exchange, has announced the listing of a new BONK/USDT trading pair on the platform.

Also, HTX, formerly Huobi, has announced a trading contest for BONK where participants who trade BONK spot trading pairs during the event period will be eligible to share the 5,000 USDT prize pool based on their spot trading volumes. The promotion runs from Dec. 28, 2023, until Jan. 7, 2023.

Related
Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Sneaks up 19% With Solid Reason

BONK Perpetuals is now also available for trading on Zeta Trade, a DeFi perpetual trading platform.

Binance has also launched a new giveaway for some tokens, including BONK, where eligible participants who trade these tokens on Binance Spot will stand to share a total of $65,000 in token vouchers. At the time of writing, BONK was up 22.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000163.

#Solana News #BONK News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Protect Yourself From SHIB Scammers: Instructions Shared by Shiba Inu Army
2023/12/29 12:54
Protect Yourself From SHIB Scammers: Instructions Shared by Shiba Inu Army
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Chainlink (LINK) Holder's $4.66 Million Nightmare – Phishing Attack That Shook Community
2023/12/29 12:54
Chainlink (LINK) Holder's $4.66 Million Nightmare – Phishing Attack That Shook Community
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image XRP Year-End Rally Might Be Worth Watching
2023/12/29 12:54
XRP Year-End Rally Might Be Worth Watching
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

WOW Summit Returns to Hong Kong on 26-27th March 2024, Unveiling the Future of Web3 Technology and Innovations
Phuket to Pioneer Blockchain Mass Adoption in Thailand with B2GC: Blockchain to Government Conference
PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards 2023: Celebrating Excellence in Web3 Gaming
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Rockets up With Jaw-Dropping 13,000% Yearly Surge
Protect Yourself From SHIB Scammers: Instructions Shared by Shiba Inu Army
Chainlink (LINK) Holder's $4.66 Million Nightmare – Phishing Attack That Shook Community
Show all
Advertisement
AD