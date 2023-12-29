Solana Meme Coin Bonk (BONK) Rockets up With Jaw-Dropping 13,000% Yearly Surge

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana dog coin Bonk (BONK) is up by almost 25% in the last 24 hours, extending its year-to-date surge.

Advertisement

According to CoinGecko data, BONK has gained nearly 13,000% yearly, marking a stellar performance as the Solana ecosystem boomed in the year 2023. The Solana ecosystem exploded as Bonk began a multiweek run of over 1,000%, landing listings on prominent exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

BONK retains trader interest as its trading volume has increased in the last 24 hours, owing to its price increase as the overall crypto market has declined.

According to CoinGecko data, the trading volume of Bonk (BONK) has been $421,530,819 in the last 24 hours, representing a 96.10% increase from one day ago and signaling a recent rise in market activity.

Most likely, new exchange listings might have contributed to BONK's price increase and trading volume growth.

Crypto.com, a major crypto exchange, has announced the listing of a new BONK/USDT trading pair on the platform.

Also, HTX, formerly Huobi, has announced a trading contest for BONK where participants who trade BONK spot trading pairs during the event period will be eligible to share the 5,000 USDT prize pool based on their spot trading volumes. The promotion runs from Dec. 28, 2023, until Jan. 7, 2023.

BONK Perpetuals is now also available for trading on Zeta Trade, a DeFi perpetual trading platform.

Binance has also launched a new giveaway for some tokens, including BONK, where eligible participants who trade these tokens on Binance Spot will stand to share a total of $65,000 in token vouchers. At the time of writing, BONK was up 22.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000163.