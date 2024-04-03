Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saw 4 Trillion Whale Transactions Plummeting: What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu losing support of whales, and it is not what you would like to see right now
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 10:56
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saw 4 Trillion Whale Transactions Plummeting: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu has been drawing attention with a recent sharp decrease in whale transactions, which involves trillions of tokens. Data indicates that these whale transactions have plummeted, but will it really affect the price of SHIB?

    Advertisement

    When analyzing the metrics, it seems that the volume of large SHIB transactions has significantly dropped. Such large transactions often indicate the movement of SHIB by major players, potentially impacting market liquidity and price. 

    A decrease in these transactions could suggest that whales, or large holders of SHIB, are less active, which might decrease trading volume and could dampen the price momentum.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Looking at SHIB's chart, the price is currently positioned near a support level at $0.00002724. If this level holds, it could serve as a springboard for future growth, suggesting that the price might stabilize or increase if buying activity picks up. However, if this support breaks due to continued inactivity or sell-offs by whales, SHIB might see further declines toward the next support at $0.00002233.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Whales' Holdings Skyrocket by 6,900% Amid Price Dip

    In terms of resistance, SHIB faces it at approximately $0.00002950. Overcoming this level could indicate a return of investor confidence and a possible upswing in price.

    If whales begin moving significant amounts of SHIB again, it could either signal a potential price rally or, conversely, a further price drop, depending on whether they are buying or selling.

    The current drop in whale activity for SHIB has correlated with less volatile price movement. Stay cautious and try monitoring additional metrics in order to foresee upcoming price swings. With SHIB sitting at a delicate point on its price chart, the community will be watching to see if these silent whales make waves in the near future.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    2024/04/03 10:52
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image SHIB Burns Spike Almost 100% as Price on Verge of Breakout
    2024/04/03 10:52
    SHIB Burns Spike Almost 100% as Price on Verge of Breakout
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales' Holdings Skyrocket by 6,900% Amid Price Dip
    2024/04/03 10:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Whales' Holdings Skyrocket by 6,900% Amid Price Dip
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unified Liquidity Platform Range Protocol Unveils Skate: The First Universal Application Layer Powering Apps to Run on All Chains With One State
    Avail Partners With dWallet Network To Introduce Native Bitcoin Rollups to Web3
    Learn about Restaking and Ethereum Infrastructure in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for April 3
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saw 4 Trillion Whale Transactions Plummeting: What's Happening?
    SHIB Burns Spike Almost 100% as Price on Verge of Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD