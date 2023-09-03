Solana Founder Cautions Against Ethereum Attacks

Sun, 09/03/2023 - 17:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko and MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen issue public call for unity and collaboration in blockchain community
Solana Founder Cautions Against Ethereum Attacks
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana, and Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, have recently taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to caution their respective communities against divisive behavior in what appears to be a rare display of unity among leaders in the often fractious cryptocurrency world.

This comes after Christensen's announcement that MakerDAO is considering using a fork of Solana's technology for its next development phase. "I really hope that people in the Solana community don't use this as some cudgel to attack Ethereum," Yakovenko tweeted, acknowledging that MakerDAO's decision is a win for open source but should not be construed as an endorsement of one blockchain over another.

As reported by U.Today, Christensen named Solana's highly optimized codebase, resilient ecosystem with a thriving developer community and proven adaptability as key reasons for considering it as the foundation for their NewChain project, while also acknowledging Cosmos as a strong but less efficient alternative.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Reaches 'Adamantium' Support Level Once Again

Christensen's tweet echoed similar sentiments, praising multiple blockchain technologies like Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos. He emphasized that "All chains are increasingly interconnected and synergize to form a global multichain network economy."

According to Christensen, those clinging to tribalistic attitudes are "in the wrong decade" and should allow others to build on the foundations set by various blockchain technologies.

The tweets suggest a maturing stance among industry leaders, who appear more interested in shared technological progress than in fanning the flames of blockchain rivalry.

#Solana News #DAO Maker
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Lead Kusama: Do Not Expect Shibaswap Immediately
09/03/2023 - 14:43
Shiba Inu Lead Kusama: Do Not Expect Shibaswap Immediately
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 3
09/03/2023 - 14:02
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets by 500% as More Than Half Billion SHIB Burned
09/03/2023 - 13:30
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets by 500% as More Than Half Billion SHIB Burned
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide