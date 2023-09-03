Solana Founder Cautions Against Ethereum Attacks

Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder of Solana, and Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, have recently taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to caution their respective communities against divisive behavior in what appears to be a rare display of unity among leaders in the often fractious cryptocurrency world.

This comes after Christensen's announcement that MakerDAO is considering using a fork of Solana's technology for its next development phase. "I really hope that people in the Solana community don't use this as some cudgel to attack Ethereum," Yakovenko tweeted, acknowledging that MakerDAO's decision is a win for open source but should not be construed as an endorsement of one blockchain over another.

As reported by U.Today, Christensen named Solana's highly optimized codebase, resilient ecosystem with a thriving developer community and proven adaptability as key reasons for considering it as the foundation for their NewChain project, while also acknowledging Cosmos as a strong but less efficient alternative.

Christensen's tweet echoed similar sentiments, praising multiple blockchain technologies like Ethereum, Solana and Cosmos. He emphasized that "All chains are increasingly interconnected and synergize to form a global multichain network economy."

According to Christensen, those clinging to tribalistic attitudes are "in the wrong decade" and should allow others to build on the foundations set by various blockchain technologies.

The tweets suggest a maturing stance among industry leaders, who appear more interested in shared technological progress than in fanning the flames of blockchain rivalry.