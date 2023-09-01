Solana Fork Proposed by MakerDAO Founder

Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, has recently proposed a groundbreaking plan for the next phase of Maker’s “Endgame” strategy

Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, has proposed using a fork of the Solana blockchain for the final phase of Maker’s “Endgame” strategy, according to a recent tweet and accompanying blog post.

This fifth and final phase, codenamed “NewChain,” aims to rebuild the entire Maker Protocol on a stand-alone blockchain.

Christensen suggests this move will make the ecosystem more secure and efficient, allowing it to recover gracefully from governance attacks or technical failures. The project is long-term, with expectations that it may take at least three years to complete.

card

He outlined three key reasons for choosing the Solana codebase as a potential foundation for NewChain. Firstly, the technical quality of Solana’s codebase is seen as highly optimized, particularly in the areas that NewChain requires. Secondly, the Solana ecosystem has proven its resilience, boasting a thriving developer community that Maker can tap into. Lastly, Christensen points to successful examples of the Solana codebase being forked for similar projects, such as the Pyth network, as evidence of its adaptability.

Despite the promise of Solana, Christensen did not overlook alternatives, naming Cosmos as another strong contender. However, it falls short when it comes to efficiency compared to Solana, according to Christensen.