Solana-Based Secretum App Releases Strategy to Become NFT Headliner

Multi-product ecosystem Secretum is set to explode onto NFT segment with its decentralized high-performance design

Secretum, a high-performance blockchain ecosystem that combines the designs of a decentralized messenger, noncustodial wallet and "over-the-counter" crypto exchange, shares its ambitions to become the #1 marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

De-obfuscating NFTs: Dangerous flaws of red-hot segment

The NFT revolution was among the most crucial trends for the Web3 space in 2021. While the prices for the top NFT collections (Bored Apes Yacht Club, Crypto Punks, Mutant Apes Yacht Club and so on) spiked to the eight-digit zone, the prices for native tokens of Metaverses Axie Infinity, Decentraland and The Sandbox rallied up to 200x.

At the same time, NFT enthusiasts are still struggling with tremendous bottlenecks in growing markets. The most crucial one is the exorbitant fees of Ethereum (ETH), the dominant platform for major NFT marketplaces.

Then, the NFT market still remains heavily concentrated and centralized: the majority of trades take place on giants like OpenSea and Rarible. Besides centralization issues, this also limits liquidity inflow to NFT marketplaces.

Finally, the NFT marketplace became too vulnerable amid the increased activity of blockchain cyber-criminals. NFT enthusiasts badly need secure places to prevent their NFTs from ending up stolen by malefactors.

Here's how Solana-based Secretum can change the game in NFTs

Solana-based integral cryptocurrency ecosystem Secretum addresses all of their pains with its decentralized resource-efficient design. All interactions between the clients of the marketplace occur in a fully peer-to-peer manner: in no way can the administration of Secretum manipulate NFT prices.

Then, the transactional costs of Secretum's transfers are negligible compared to Ethereum's gas. To provide context, Solana's average fee is $0.00025, or 100x lower than those of flagship smart contracts environments.

The entire procedure of interaction with Secretum is 100% anonymous: nothing but Solana wallet is required to sign up. So, Secretum is one of the first KYC-agnostic marketplaces for digital collectibles ever.

Secretum is compatible with Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, two leading smart contract environments. As such, the majority of GameFi NFTs can easily migrate from mainstream marketplaces to Secretum.

Last but not least, Solana's Secretum can supercharge NFT trading and collateralization with 700,000 TPS bandwidth.