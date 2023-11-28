Advertisement
SOL, SHIB, XLM, and Other Tokens Now Supported by This AI-Driven Wallet

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Plena Finance has expanded its crypto app’s functionality by adding support for tokens like SOL, SHIB, and XLM
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 16:54
SOL, SHIB, XLM, and Other Tokens Now Supported by This AI-Driven Wallet
Plena Finance, a company specializing in blockchain technology, has recently expanded its cryptocurrency super app to include new tokens such as SOL, SHIB, and XLM. 

This development allows users to engage in asset swaps and transactions with these additional tokens. 

The app is known for combining elements of self-custodial wallets with the ease of centralized applications.

Plena’s tech gimmicks

A notable feature of Plena's offering is PlenaGPT, an AI-based tool aimed at assisting investors in navigating the crypto market.    

PlenaGPT employs machine learning algorithms to analyze market trends and provide investment suggestions. 

The app is also known for its innovative use of Account Abstraction, a feature that makes it easier to interact with decentralized applications (dApps).

The platform boasts the advisory expertise of industry figures like Nischal Shetty, founder of Shardeum, and Mikkel Mørch, founder of Ark36. 

Recent partnerships 

Plena Finance recently announced a partnership with Supra. 

This collaboration aims to leverage EIP-4337 Account Abstraction. This could potentially reduce transaction fees and offer various other benefits.    

In addition, Plena recently teamed up with Moonpay, allowing transactions in 160 countries. 

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

