Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?

Sat, 12/24/2022 - 00:00
article image
Sabrina Martins Vieira
Uniswap's partnership with MoonPay highlights downside that needs to be fixed on crypto market
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As a result of Uniswap's partnership with Moonpay, users of the decentralized exchange (DEX) will be able to buy cryptocurrencies directly from credit and debit cards on the crypto trading platform.

Bank transfers will also be accepted with this collaboration. However, in the first instance, DEX customers who may enjoy this option will be residents of the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

Uniswap shared the announcement on Tuesday.

"Starting today, you can now purchase crypto on the Uniswap Web App using a credit/debit card or bank transfer at the best rates in web3 thanks to our partnership with @moonpay!"

According to the release, DEX users will be able to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency on the following networks:

·         Ethereum (ETH);

·         Polygon (MATIC);

·         Optimism (OP);

·         Artibrum.

The assets that will be supported by Uniswap in this new stage are Dai, Ethereum, USDC and USDT. Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) and Wrapped Ether (wETH) will be supported in certain regions.

In fact, this could be a great incentive for more people to enter the crypto market.

Not only positive sides to this partnership

Uniswap has stated that decentralized exchanges are a better option than centralized ones. After all, a DEX has built-in user protection, self-custodial wallets, immutable protocol's and a public and transparent ledger.

However, Uniswap's ever-increasing closeness to traditional payment methods and centralized companies end up leaving the exchange further and further from being a true Web3 application.

A great example of this is the DEX's policy update. In November 2022, it updated its terms, where it said it will provide more transparency in collection data.

Under the new policy, some factors will be collected by the DEX, such as on-chain and off-chain data connected to users' cryptocurrency wallets.

The decentralized exchange and third-party service providers may collect: 

·         Data related to users' mobile device ID;

·         Cookies;

·         Location storage information;

·         Operating system;

·         Device or browser language. 

"We may use the information we collect as needed or requested by regulators, government entities, and law enforcement to comply with applicable laws and regulations."

Uniswap believes that the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) has been problematic due to the lack of a good user experience. Even with the risks, crypto investors prefer to trade on a centralized platform.

However, Uniswap's recent moves also end up harming the true adoption of cryptos, as instead of seeking to make its services more attractive in a decentralized way, it is wagering on adoption through traditional centralized companies that also have dangers.

A team that should be focused on decentralization is helping a centralized company to grow in this sector, even if it is under the banner of adoption, moving people further and further away from the ideal presented by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008.

#Uniswap News
article image
About the author
Sabrina Martins Vieira

Sabrina has been creating content for the cryptocurrency market since 2018. Her career includes work for important news portals in Brazil, such as Cryptonizando and Guia do Bitcoin.
In addition, she is a partner of the portal and YouTube channel É Top Saber.
Her passion for blockchain news and education led her to create the news portal Bolhacrypto.
In order to help companies and projects in the cryptocurrency market to develop, Sabrina has been leading Varandacrypto, a company that offers content for blockchain projects.

related image Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
12/23/2022 - 23:50
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out on Twitter CEO Search Process
12/23/2022 - 20:44
Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out on Twitter CEO Search Process
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 23
12/23/2022 - 20:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Uniswap and Partnership with MoonPay: What Is Downside of This Collaboration?
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
Dogecoin's Profitability Spikes, Leaving Most of Market Behind: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 23
Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out on Twitter CEO Search Process
Vitalik Buterin Speaks Out on Twitter CEO Search Process
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 23
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 23
Jim Cramer Says People Who Own Litecoin Are Idiots
Jim Cramer Says People Who Own Litecoin Are Idiots
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Is XRPL Decentralized? Analyst Shares Critical Take
Ripple Reported to Be Building National Stablecoin for Republic of Palau
Ripple Reported to Be Building National Stablecoin for Republic of Palau
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Show all